'The View' Co-Hosts Slam Madonna Critics After Singer, 68, Faced Backlash Over 2026 VMAs Performance: 'Leave the Woman Alone'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Madonna graced the stage at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, but not everyone was a fan of her performance, RadarOnline.com can report.
The 68-year-old was joined by various special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Seth Rogen, and was the most-nominated artist of the evening. However, much of the conversation surrounding the awards show has focused on the pop icon's age and appearance.
Madonna VMAs Backlash
The co-hosts of The View delved into the topic on Monday, September 28, as they pointed to Jasmine Guy, another woman in Hollywood who recently spoke out against unfair expectations in the entertainment industry.
“These women are gorgeous,” Whoopi Goldberg said of both Madonna and Guy.
“The Internet can be brutal to women as we grow older,” she added. “It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we have lived it.”
'The View' Co-Hosts Defend Madonna
Alyssa Farah Griffin interjected, “It shows how there’s just no win for women. Madonna’s being criticized for being too overtly sexual and trying to look too young, and Jasmine is being criticized for trying to age gracefully.”
“You can’t win no matter which direction you take,” she added.
Sara Haines chimed in, claiming that the “types of people that are going to go on there and rage post are not the ones in a good mental state.”
Sunny Hostin Calls Aging a 'Blessing'
"I think that’s what’s so sad about all of this that’s going on about women and aging is, like, what is the alternative?” Sunny Hostin asked. “It is such a blessing to be able to age.”
She emphasized that aging is a privilege that should be celebrated, not something to feel ashamed of.
Sunny Hostin Shuts Down Critics
“I’m going to be 58 this year,” she noted. “I can’t begin to tell you how many emails I get almost on a monthly basis about someone being widowed in my age group, someone having a stroke, someone having a heart attack.
“How dare you shame someone for trying to age well and just live?” Hostin concluded.