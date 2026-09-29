Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > The View

'The View' Co-Hosts Slam Madonna Critics After Singer, 68, Faced Backlash Over 2026 VMAs Performance: 'Leave the Woman Alone'

Madonna performed alongside surprise guests at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.
Source: MEGA

Madonna performed alongside surprise guests at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Madonna graced the stage at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, but not everyone was a fan of her performance, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 68-year-old was joined by various special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Seth Rogen, and was the most-nominated artist of the evening. However, much of the conversation surrounding the awards show has focused on the pop icon's age and appearance.

Article continues below advertisement

Madonna VMAs Backlash

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Madonna took home seven awards at the 2026 MTV VMAs.
Source: MEGA

Madonna took home seven awards at the 2026 MTV VMAs.

The co-hosts of The View delved into the topic on Monday, September 28, as they pointed to Jasmine Guy, another woman in Hollywood who recently spoke out against unfair expectations in the entertainment industry.

“These women are gorgeous,” Whoopi Goldberg said of both Madonna and Guy.

“The Internet can be brutal to women as we grow older,” she added. “It asks us to celebrate life while criticizing every sign that we have lived it.”

Article continues below advertisement

'The View' Co-Hosts Defend Madonna

Image of According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, women just can't win when it comes to aging.
Source: MEGA

According to Alyssa Farah Griffin, women just 'can't win' when it comes to aging.

Alyssa Farah Griffin interjected, “It shows how there’s just no win for women. Madonna’s being criticized for being too overtly sexual and trying to look too young, and Jasmine is being criticized for trying to age gracefully.”

“You can’t win no matter which direction you take,” she added.

Sara Haines chimed in, claiming that the “types of people that are going to go on there and rage post are not the ones in a good mental state.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sunny Hostin Calls Aging a 'Blessing'

Image of Sunny Hostin says aging is nothing to be ashamed of.
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin says aging is nothing to be ashamed of.

"I think that’s what’s so sad about all of this that’s going on about women and aging is, like, what is the alternative?” Sunny Hostin asked. “It is such a blessing to be able to age.”

She emphasized that aging is a privilege that should be celebrated, not something to feel ashamed of.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Pike is sentenced to die by lethal injection Wednesday.

Death Row Inmate Christa Pike's Clemency Bid Rejected by Tennessee Governor as Execution Looms

Photo of Donald Trump, Natalie Harp, Seth Meyers

Seth Meyers Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump's Relationship With 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp — as Their 'Unhealthy Bond' Sparks Concern

Sunny Hostin Shuts Down Critics

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Image of Sunny Hostin calls aging a 'blessing.'
Source: MEGA

Sunny Hostin calls aging a 'blessing.'

“I’m going to be 58 this year,” she noted. “I can’t begin to tell you how many emails I get almost on a monthly basis about someone being widowed in my age group, someone having a stroke, someone having a heart attack.

“How dare you shame someone for trying to age well and just live?” Hostin concluded.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.