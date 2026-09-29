'The View' Co-Hosts Slam Madonna Critics After Singer, 68, Faced Backlash Over 2026 VMAs Performance: 'Leave the Woman Alone'

Madonna graced the stage at the 2026 MTV Video Music Awards this weekend, but not everyone was a fan of her performance, RadarOnline.com can report.

The 68-year-old was joined by various special guests, including Sabrina Carpenter, Charli xcx, Seth Rogen, and was the most-nominated artist of the evening. However, much of the conversation surrounding the awards show has focused on the pop icon's age and appearance.