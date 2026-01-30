Your tip
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Latest War on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Now Branded ABC's Biggest Headache As Diva Demands Go Through the Roof

Source: MEGA

'The View' ladies have been facing internal turmoil as Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar are branded ABC's biggest headache.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

The View cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar's diva antics have enraged staffers for months, and now they're becoming ABC's biggest headache, RadarOnline.com can ​​reveal.

Divas Accused of Cleaning Out Charity Sale Early

Source: MEGA

Sources said Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar arrived early at Deborah Roberts' charity clothing sale and took top designer items.

Tensions boiled over after the pair reportedly swooped in early to 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts' annual holiday charity clothing sale and snapped up all the top designer pieces, leaving junior staffers with scraps – or nothing at all.

While a show rep said of Hostin and Behar: "Giving to charity does not make them divas," a source said, "There are plenty more stories like this. This one just happened to blow up."

Insiders Praise Other ABC Stars’ Professionalism and Kindness

Source: MEGA

Insiders said Robin Roberts, Kelly Ripa, and Tamron Hall are professional contrasts to Hostin and Behar.

According to industry insiders, their behavior is a stark contrast to other top ABC talent, like Robin Roberts, Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall.

"They're all kind and professional – no entitlement or attitude," the insider said.

