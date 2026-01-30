EXCLUSIVE: Latest War on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Now Branded ABC's Biggest Headache As Diva Demands Go Through the Roof
Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
The View cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar's diva antics have enraged staffers for months, and now they're becoming ABC's biggest headache, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Divas Accused of Cleaning Out Charity Sale Early
Tensions boiled over after the pair reportedly swooped in early to 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts' annual holiday charity clothing sale and snapped up all the top designer pieces, leaving junior staffers with scraps – or nothing at all.
While a show rep said of Hostin and Behar: "Giving to charity does not make them divas," a source said, "There are plenty more stories like this. This one just happened to blow up."
Insiders Praise Other ABC Stars’ Professionalism and Kindness
According to industry insiders, their behavior is a stark contrast to other top ABC talent, like Robin Roberts, Kelly Ripa and Tamron Hall.
"They're all kind and professional – no entitlement or attitude," the insider said.