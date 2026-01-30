EXCLUSIVE: Latest War on 'The View' — Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Now Branded ABC's Biggest Headache As Diva Demands Go Through the Roof

Sources said Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar arrived early at Deborah Roberts' charity clothing sale and took top designer items.

Tensions boiled over after the pair reportedly swooped in early to 20/20 anchor Deborah Roberts' annual holiday charity clothing sale and snapped up all the top designer pieces, leaving junior staffers with scraps – or nothing at all.

While a show rep said of Hostin and Behar: "Giving to charity does not make them divas," a source said, "There are plenty more stories like this. This one just happened to blow up."