EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth and Family Targeted With Chilling Death Threats — as FBI Says Suspect Posted Photos of Defense Chief's Children
Sept. 29 2026, Published 3:00 p.m. ET
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and his family were allegedly targeted with chilling death threats by a man who also posted photographs of the Pentagon chief and his children, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, federal prosecutors have charged Jonathan Mark Susor with interstate threatening communications after an FBI investigation into a disturbing message allegedly directed at Hegseth.
Chilling Threat Against Pete Hegseth's Family
The criminal complaint, filed September 25 in the Northern District of Georgia, details an alleged July 28 post from the X account @JonathanSusor that investigators claim contained a threat against Hegseth's entire family.
The message allegedly demanded Hegseth personally attack a Chabad synagogue, warning that otherwise his "entire family" would be killed.
But according to the FBI affidavit, the July message wasn't the only horrifying material investigators discovered. Federal authorities alleged the same X account had previously posted "additional threats of harm or death" against Hegseth's family.
Photos of Pete Hegseth's Children Allegedly Posted
Investigators said those posts included photographs of Hegseth and his children.
Hegseth was in Washington, D.C., when the July 28 message was posted, according to the affidavit.
The case was investigated by an FBI task force officer assigned to the agency's Domestic Terrorism squad in its Atlanta Field Division. The officer said his responsibilities include investigating targeted violence involving the government, critical infrastructure, and religious groups.
Investigators claim they didn't have to rely solely on the social media trail.
Suspect Allegedly Admitted Posting Threat
According to the affidavit, Susor confirmed during an interview with law enforcement that he posted the message described in the criminal complaint.
Authorities also said data obtained pursuant to a warrant showed the message was sent from Fulton County, Georgia. The allegations led federal authorities to accuse Susor of violating 18 U.S.C. § 875(c), the federal statute covering interstate communications containing threats to injure another person.
A federal magistrate judge found probable cause to believe an offense had been committed and that Susor committed it, according to the complaint. The finding was made on September 25, when the complaint was sworn before U.S. Magistrate Judge Justin S. Anand in Atlanta.
Pete Hegseth Faces Scrutiny on Multiple Fronts
The allegations come as Hegseth faces mounting scrutiny on several fronts. As Radar previously reported, the Defense Secretary has been given until September 30 to provide lawmakers with answers about billions of dollars in spending tied to the Iran war.
Senators are demanding a detailed accounting of the Pentagon's spending, including answers surrounding a $1.2billion fund designated for "Administration priorities." The Pentagon has said it has already spent $42billion on the conflict.
Hegseth and his wife, Jennifer, are also at the center of a separate records battle after watchdog group Democracy Forward Foundation sued the Department of Defense seeking communications involving Jennifer and senior Pentagon officials.
Susor is accused of one federal offense in the complaint: interstate threatening communications. The charge remains an allegation, and the criminal complaint does not establish guilt.