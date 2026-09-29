Death Row Inmate Christa Pike's Clemency Bid Rejected by Tennessee Governor as Execution Looms

"After deliberate consideration of Christa Gail Pike's request for clemency, and after a thorough review of the case, I am upholding the sentence of the State of Tennessee and do not plan to intervene," Lee wrote in a statement.

Pike's lawyers released a response to the denial expressing their disappointment. The statement pointed out how the jailed woman will be the first inmate in Tennessee's "modern death penalty era" to be executed for a crime she committed as a teenager.

Pike was 18 years old when she and her boyfriend murdered 19-year-old Colleen Slemmer.

Her attorneys also reiterated that she'll be the first woman to be sentenced to death in the state in more than 200 years.