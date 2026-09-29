AOC Blasts Cornell Over Handling of Students Accused of Gang Sexual Assault After Alleged Victim Files Lawsuit

Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York's 14th District in Congress, spoke at the school's campus in Ithaca, New York.

"I want to be clear that the culture of r--e, sexual assault, and pedophilia is protected in elite institutions across the United States, including Cornell University,” she said.

The politician also called the culture surrounding the incident "one of the pressing issues" as she criticized the school for allegedly allowing a woman to "lose her education."

"Never again," Ocasio-Cortez said.

Her declaration follows a lawsuit filed by a woman against several members of Chi Phi fraternity. The woman alleged that she was invited to a frat house at the university while intoxicated before being assaulted for hours by brothers of the organization.

She claimed several men pressured her into taking drugs, including ketamine. As a result, she alleged she became incapacitated while the men took advantage of her state.

In response, the school allegedly offered lackluster penalties.