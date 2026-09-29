Seth Meyers Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump's Relationship With 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp — as Their 'Unhealthy Bond' Sparks Concern
Sept. 29 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Seth Meyers took a brutal swipe at Donald Trump and his executive assistant, Natalie Harp, cracking that First Lady Melania should be grateful the blonde aide is around to handle her husband's daily demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The late-night host unleashed the potshots on his Monday, September 28, show, devoting an entire "A Closer Look" segment to ripping into Trump, including taking aim at the president's recent three-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.
Seth Meyers Roasts Trump About His Summit With Xi Jingping
Meyers rolled a clip of Trump discussing the high-stakes meeting while standing in front of Air Force One, where the president appeared to get tangled up over just how long he'd spent with Xi.
"Our nation is winning. We had an incredible meeting with President Xi. It lasted for a long time. I mean, actually two days if you think about it," Trump said.
He went on to tout the "tremendous progress" made before seemingly muddying the timeline even further, adding, "These last three days have been very amazing."
"Alright, first of all, what do you mean it lasted 'two days if you think about it?'" Meyers wanted to know, setting up his riff on Melania and Harp.
Seth Meyers Mocks Melania Trump
The comedian asked, "Just trying to keep it straight here for my records. How many days was it, brother? Two days? Three days?"
"Was it two days of meetings and then one day of you basking in the glow of how much fun you had with your new best friend? Melania is probably so sick of hearing you talk about it," he sneered.
"Mel! Mel, wasn't that just, like, the best two days ever?" Meyers mocked in an exaggerated Trump impression.
He then pronounced Xi's name heavy as "she," continuing, "Do you think she likes me? No, not Natalie Harp," referring to Trump's devoted executive aide.
Seth Meyers Knocks Natalie Harp's Devotion to Boss Donald Trump
Meyers continued in his Trump impression, "President Xi, X-I. By the way, you're lucky I have Natalie. Mel, do you want to open my umbrella?" taking a dig at how Harp is constantly by the president's side, tending to his every immediate need.
"Do you want to print up little articles for me on your portable printer? I didn't think so, Mel," the former Saturday Night Live star added in one final jab, referring to Harp's nickname as Trump's "human printer" for reportedly keeping a portable device at the ready to churn out articles, social media posts, and other information for the president at a moment's notice.
Natalie Harp's 'Obsession' With Trump Mocked on 'SNL'
Harp even appeared to act as Trump's "" at the Texas-Tennessee college football showdown on September 26.
The ever-present aide was spotted stretching her laptop across Tennessee Sen. Bill Hagerty, who sat between them, to show her boss something on the screen.
The hits on Harp kept coming during the SNL season premiere later that night, where the cold open mercilessly spoofed Trump's devoted aide by portraying her as the possessed character from the horror flick Obsession.
Natalie's own brother, Preston Harp, hasn't exactly helped matters, publicly claiming she has an "obsession" with Trump. He branded her bond with the president "very unhealthy" and said she was acting "just like his fan club" in a June interview with the Daily Mail.