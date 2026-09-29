Seth Meyers Mercilessly Mocks Donald Trump's Relationship With 'Human Printer' Natalie Harp — as Their 'Unhealthy Bond' Sparks Concern

The late-night host unleashed the potshots on his Monday, September 28, show, devoting an entire "A Closer Look" segment to ripping into Trump, including taking aim at the president's recent three-day summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Seth Meyers took a brutal swipe at Donald Trump and his executive assistant, Natalie Harp , cracking that First Lady Melania should be grateful the blonde aide is around to handle her husband's daily demands, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping had three days of meetings in Washington D.C., as well as a grand state dinner.

Meyers rolled a clip of Trump discussing the high-stakes meeting while standing in front of Air Force One, where the president appeared to get tangled up over just how long he'd spent with Xi.

"Our nation is winning. We had an incredible meeting with President Xi. It lasted for a long time. I mean, actually two days if you think about it," Trump said.

He went on to tout the "tremendous progress" made before seemingly muddying the timeline even further, adding, "These last three days have been very amazing."

"Alright, first of all, what do you mean it lasted 'two days if you think about it?'" Meyers wanted to know, setting up his riff on Melania and Harp.