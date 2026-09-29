Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Ed Sheeran for Refusing to Cancel Tour Amid Pro-Palestine Macklemore Scandal

O’Donnell cast blame on billionaire Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, where Macklemore was banned from performing for Sheeran’s tour.

"I think Ed Sheeran made a very bad mistake and that he will come to understand the ramifications of siding with a billionaire elite, in supporting genocide rather than the people who are saying, 'This is wrong. We will not stand for it. We are human beings and each human life matters and that's what's the most important thing,'" O’Donnell told Kielty.

The comedian also praised Macklemore for standing up for what he believed in, saying that he was “bold” and “a staunch proponent of the ending of this genocide, and of the freedom for the Palestinian people.”