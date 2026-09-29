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Home > Scandals > Rosie O'Donnell

Rosie O'Donnell Calls Out Ed Sheeran for Refusing to Cancel Tour Amid Pro-Palestine Macklemore Scandal

Rosie O' Donnell called out Ed Sheeran.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O' Donnell called out Ed Sheeran.

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Sept. 29 2026, Published 2:25 p.m. ET

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Rosie O’Donnell criticized Ed Sheeran and the decision to drop Macklemore from his U.S. Loop tour, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Thrift Shop artist was axed from the concert schedule after making pro-Palestine comments during an opening set. Sheeran later claimed that the venues and promoters removed Macklemore from the tour, not him.

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'I Think Ed Made a Very Bad Mistake'

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Rosie O'Donnell criticized Ed Sheeran over the Macklemore controversy.
Source: MEGA

Rosie O'Donnell criticized Ed Sheeran over the Macklemore controversy.

O’Donnell cast blame on billionaire Robert Kraft, who owns Gillette Stadium, where Macklemore was banned from performing for Sheeran’s tour.

"I think Ed Sheeran made a very bad mistake and that he will come to understand the ramifications of siding with a billionaire elite, in supporting genocide rather than the people who are saying, 'This is wrong. We will not stand for it. We are human beings and each human life matters and that's what's the most important thing,'" O’Donnell told Kielty.

The comedian also praised Macklemore for standing up for what he believed in, saying that he was “bold” and “a staunch proponent of the ending of this genocide, and of the freedom for the Palestinian people.”

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Macklemore’s Comments Explained

Macklemore gave a pro-Palestine speech while opening for Sheeran.
Source: MEGA

Macklemore gave a pro-Palestine speech while opening for Sheeran.

On September 4 and September 5, Macklemore opened for Sheeran at MetLife Stadium.

In one performance, he sang Hind's Hall, which was inspired by a little girl killed in Palestine. As he sang, pictures of protests and the devastation in Gaza were seen on the screens behind him.

“I say Free Palestine. I say Free Lebanon. Free Cuba to the Congo to Sudan to Iran,” the singer said.

On September 5, the performer shared his support for Palestinians again. He also clarified to Jewish audience members that his message was not an attack on Jewish people. Instead, he was criticizing the genocide in Gaza.

The crowd erupted in applause following his speech.

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Macklemore Removed From Ed Sheeran's Tour

Ed Sheeran has received criticism over the controversy.
Source: MEGA

Ed Sheeran has received criticism over the controversy.

Despite the support for Macklemore's message, on September 14, Messina Touring Group issued a statement to Rolling Stone announcing that the rapper would no longer be part of Sheeran’s tour.

“As the concert promoter for Ed Sheeran’s U.S. Loop Tour, we have been notified by venues on the upcoming U.S. tour dates that they will not allow a concert to take place with Macklemore on the lineup, which would result in the cancellation of the tour and impact hundreds of thousands of fans. After discussions with stakeholders, Macklemore will not be performing on the remaining support dates,” the statement read.

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Critics say Sheeran should have stood with Macklemore.
Source: MEGA

Critics say Sheeran should have stood with Macklemore.

Sheeran received criticism from many fans and celebrities for this decision. After Macklemore was dropped from the tour, the other opening acts, Finneas, Lukas Graham, Beoga, and Aaron Rowe, left the tour in solidarity with the rapper.

Sheeran has been playing his shows alone since.

Many critics have argued that Sheeran should have stood with Macklemore and refused to continue the tour if venues didn't allow him to perform.

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