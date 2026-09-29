Kristi Noem Mercilessly Mocked After Embarrassing Typo as Fired 'ICE Barbie' Edits Post Following Backlash

The caption now reads, "Colombia is an important partner in the Shield of the Americas and a friend of the United States. We will continue to work together to bring prosperity, security and success to our nations."

"Go back to school," quipped one critic in the comments section, while another posted a popular GIF of President Trump uttering his infamous line, "I love the poorly educated."

'It's ColOmbia, you absolute tool. Please buy a map or hire an intern who graduated middle school," said another.

A user raged, "First she thinks Central America is in South America, now she can't even spell the country she's visiting. How is someone this shockingly clueless in charge of international security?”