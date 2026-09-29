Kristi Noem Mercilessly Mocked After Embarrassing Typo as Fired 'ICE Barbie' Edits Post Following Backlash
Sept. 29 2026, Published 2:20 p.m. ET
Kristi Noem has been mercilessly mocked after she misspelled "Colombia" as "Columbia" in an Instagram post before editing the caption, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Critics were quick to call out the fired Department of Homeland Security Secretary's embarrassing blunder.
'Colombia' V. 'Columbia'
Noem, who has been dubbed the "ICE Barbie," initially misspelled the South American country's name while thanking Colombian officials for meeting with her team on September 22.
She has since edited the post to correct the spelling to "Colombia," after the 54-year-old received harsh backlash on social media.
Critics Go Off: 'Go Back to School'
The caption now reads, "Colombia is an important partner in the Shield of the Americas and a friend of the United States. We will continue to work together to bring prosperity, security and success to our nations."
"Go back to school," quipped one critic in the comments section, while another posted a popular GIF of President Trump uttering his infamous line, "I love the poorly educated."
'It's ColOmbia, you absolute tool. Please buy a map or hire an intern who graduated middle school," said another.
A user raged, "First she thinks Central America is in South America, now she can't even spell the country she's visiting. How is someone this shockingly clueless in charge of international security?”
Not The First Time Kristi Noem Has Made Typo
As Radar previously reported, Noem's September 15 post showed the Republican with Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro and two other unnamed individuals.
The post also contained the infamous "Columbia" spelling.
"Fantastic meeting today with the Colombian Ambassador Maria Consuelo Araujo Castro to our Shield of the Americas offices to discuss fighting narco trafficking and terrorism - and how we can bring prosperity and opportunity to the people of Columbia by strengthening their partnership with the United States," she posted in the unedited caption.
Noem's latest Colombia typo is not the only controversy involving her comments about foreign countries and geography. During a June 2026 Newsmax interview, Noem was asked who the United States' "best friend in South America" was.
She cited El Salvador and later Costa Rica, even though both countries are in Central America. Noem also named Ecuador and Argentina, which are in South America.
"Who is our best friend in South America at this point?" host Greta Van Susteren asked.
"We've worked so much with El Salvador on migration issues and third country agreements," Noem replied. She later added, "Costa Rica has been fantastic."