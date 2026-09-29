EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump 'Planning BBC Email Raid' to Win Blockbuster $10Billion Legal Battle

The 80-year-old US president's legal team has obtained communications and production material relating to the October 2024 program, which spliced together separate sections of Trump's January 6, 2021 speech.

Donald Trump is planning to turn the BBC's internal emails against the broadcaster as his lawyers pursue a blockbuster $10billion defamation lawsuit over an edited Panorama documentary, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The BBC denies defamation and is seeking to have the Florida case dismissed, arguing the documentary was made for a UK audience and never broadcast in the US.

A source familiar with the case told us: "The emails are potentially central to Trump's strategy. His lawyers believe the BBC's own internal material can help them challenge several important parts of the corporation's defense.

"They are looking closely at what was said behind the scenes, how the documentary was conceived and whether there is evidence showing that people connected with the production knew it could be accessed from America.

"The BBC will strongly contest that interpretation, but Trump's team clearly believes the paper trail gives them ammunition."