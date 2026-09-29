Barron Trump, 20, Has Been 'Secretly Dating' College Girlfriend for 'Over a Year' — as Prez's Youngest Son Keeps Romance Out of Spotlight

However, details about the relationship itself, including the woman's identity, are kept strictly under wraps, Hello Magazine reported.

This comes nearly two years after the POTUS, 80, suggested his son was single.

"I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," he said during an appearance on the PBD podcast in October 2024, noting that he thought Barron wasn't "there yet" in his personal life.

Despite Donald's theories, Barron reportedly previously had girlfriends in his teen years. A TikToker named Maddie claimed to have dated Barron while they were in high school in Florida. To prove her relationship, she included photos of herself and Barron together.

They reportedly broke up when Barron moved to attend St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia.