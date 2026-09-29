Barron Trump, 20, Has Been 'Secretly Dating' College Girlfriend for 'Over a Year' — as Prez's Youngest Son Keeps Romance Out of Spotlight
Sept. 29 2026, Published 1:59 p.m. ET
Barron Trump has reportedly kept a romantic relationship out of the spotlight, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
President Donald Trump previously suggested that his youngest son was still on the market – but according to a new report, he's had a girlfriend in his life for over a year.
Barron Trump Enters Secret Relationship
However, details about the relationship itself, including the woman's identity, are kept strictly under wraps, Hello Magazine reported.
This comes nearly two years after the POTUS, 80, suggested his son was single.
"I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," he said during an appearance on the PBD podcast in October 2024, noting that he thought Barron wasn't "there yet" in his personal life.
Despite Donald's theories, Barron reportedly previously had girlfriends in his teen years. A TikToker named Maddie claimed to have dated Barron while they were in high school in Florida. To prove her relationship, she included photos of herself and Barron together.
They reportedly broke up when Barron moved to attend St. Andrews Potomac in Virginia.
Barron Returns to Family
Barron initially moved away from his parents to attend New York University and study business. However, he has since returned home to live with Donald and Melania Trump. He is believed to be attending a satellite campus of the university.
The 20-year-old famously lives a more reclusive lifestyle than other family members who are regularly in the spotlight. His mother, Melania, might have a hand in his isolation, as she reportedly keeps her son separate from the rest of the Trump clan.
Barron Faces Iranian Threats
Still, Barron has faced threats to his life due to his connections with his high-profile family.
He became the target in a campaign run by Iranian state TV. The video alleged that operatives managed to penetrate the Secret Service and discovered Barron's friends, though it's unclear if that includes his alleged secret girlfriend.
The video creators further alleged they found private social media accounts under Barron's name.
According to Iran International, the TV producers discussed a $10million reward, without specifying who was offering the sum.
Secret Service Investigates
"The U.S. Secret Service is aware of the video and investigates anything that can be perceived as a threat toward our protected," Secret Service spokesman Nate Herring said in a statement. "Out of concern for operational security, we do not discuss matters of protective intelligence."
No information about an actual attack or updates on the threat have been provided to the public.