Fired 'ICE Barbie' Kristi Noem's Top Aide Caught Deliberately Deleting Potentially Crucial Signal Messages During Federal Court Battle, Judge Finds

The case later expanded to challenge DHS's plan to cut FEMA's workforce roughly in half, including its decision to stop renewing thousands of temporary disaster-response employees known as COREs.

The unions argued that DHS and then-Secretary Kristi Noem had improperly taken control of FEMA's staffing decisions and that the cuts would undermine the agency’s ability to respond to disasters.

Local governments and public-interest groups also joined the case. Judge Susan Illston is presiding over the case in federal court in San Francisco.

The staffing fight intensified as Noem's leadership pushed major changes at FEMA.

As Radar previously reported, Noem and Corey Lewandowski, whom she was rumored to be romantically involved with, sought to remove much of FEMA’s senior leadership, and about 20 percent of the agency’s workforce left.