Alex Murdaugh Returns to Court After Bombshell Murder Conviction Was Overturned Over Prosecutor's Alleged 'Jury Tampering' — As Defense Pushes to Move Retrial Location

Murdaugh returned to the Lexington County Courthouse on Monday, June 29, for the first hearing in his new retrial. New judge Debra McCaslin met with prosecutors and Murdaugh’s defense team to consider new motions before setting a trial date of April 5, 2027.

Among the requests was one from the defense for a change of venue. Murdaugh's attorneys have indicated they would like to move it from Colleton County, where the murders occurred and the first trial was held, to a fresh venue for an untainted jury pool.

Defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian also renewed a motion to allow Murdaugh to wear civilian clothing during court appearances, instead of a prison jumpsuit and restraints.

"Chains around the waist, chains on the hands, chains on the feet. I mean, this guy is not a serial killer; he's not Ted Bundy," said Harpootlian.

He specifically pointed out the Court TV camera in the courtroom, saying, "Potential jurors are watching this right now. Wherever this goes, it's going to be difficult to get a jury. To the extent of parading him around in a jumpsuit and shackled like an animal… He's not dangerous. The only thing he has been convicted of is stealing money."