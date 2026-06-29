Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Alex Murdaugh

Alex Murdaugh Returns to Court After Bombshell Murder Conviction Was Overturned Over Prosecutor's Alleged 'Jury Tampering' — As Defense Pushes to Move Retrial Location

Alex Murdaugh was back in court for a hearing before his retrial.
Source: Court TV

Alex Murdaugh was back in court for a hearing before his retrial.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

June 29 2026, Published 12:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Alex Murdaugh will face a retrial next April, RadarOnline.com can report, after the disgraced attorney was shockingly awarded a redo for the gruesome deaths of his wife and son.

It's back to square one for both sides after the South Carolina Supreme Court agreed with attorneys for the 57-year-old that former Colleton County Clerk Rebecca Hill tampered with the jurors during the original March 2023 trial.

Article continues below advertisement

New Trial, New Motions

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
His attorneys have asked for a change of venue and adjustments to his dress code in court.
Source: Court TV

Murdaugh's attorneys have asked for a change of venue and adjustments to his dress code in court.

Murdaugh returned to the Lexington County Courthouse on Monday, June 29, for the first hearing in his new retrial. New judge Debra McCaslin met with prosecutors and Murdaugh’s defense team to consider new motions before setting a trial date of April 5, 2027.

Among the requests was one from the defense for a change of venue. Murdaugh's attorneys have indicated they would like to move it from Colleton County, where the murders occurred and the first trial was held, to a fresh venue for an untainted jury pool.

Defense lawyer Dick Harpootlian also renewed a motion to allow Murdaugh to wear civilian clothing during court appearances, instead of a prison jumpsuit and restraints.

"Chains around the waist, chains on the hands, chains on the feet. I mean, this guy is not a serial killer; he's not Ted Bundy," said Harpootlian.

He specifically pointed out the Court TV camera in the courtroom, saying, "Potential jurors are watching this right now. Wherever this goes, it's going to be difficult to get a jury. To the extent of parading him around in a jumpsuit and shackled like an animal… He's not dangerous. The only thing he has been convicted of is stealing money."

Article continues below advertisement

Bombshell Trial Tossed

Murdaugh's guilty conviction was overturned after the county clerk tampered with jurors.
Source: mega

Murdaugh's guilty conviction was overturned after the county clerk tampered with jurors.

Murdaugh remains imprisoned after he pleaded guilty to stealing millions from clients and loved ones in another case.

He had been handed two consecutive life sentences for fatally shooting his wife, Maggie, and their 22-year-old son, Paul, at their home on June 7, 2021, but in a bombshell decision, Hill was found to have tampered with the jurors during the original 2023 trial in an effort to promote a book she had written about the case.

During the trial, Hill reportedly told jurors "not to be fooled" by Murdaugh's own emotional testimony in hopes that he would be convicted to help her make money from her self-published book, Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders. The book was later pulled from publication after she reportedly admitted to plagiarizing part of it.

The corrupt clerk resigned in March 2024 after she was charged with taking more than $11,000 in bonuses and using her public office to promote the book.

Murdaugh's attorneys claimed the would-be crime author tried to influence jurors, and was heard by another employee rationalizing, "The best way to sell books was a guilty verdict. A guilty verdict would be better for the sale of books."

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Murdaugh's Time for Court

Murdaugh was arrested in 2021 for the murders of his wife and son.
Source: Colleton County Sheriff's Office

Murdaugh was arrested in 2021 for the murders of his wife and son.

Murdaugh has fired back as well, filing a lawsuit of his own against Hill, accusing her of interfering with the jury. According to the court filing, Hill planned to use the publicity surrounding the case to bring her fame and enough money to purchase a lake house.

He also claimed Hill repeatedly made comments to jurors throughout the highly publicized 2023 trial, allegedly warning them not to be "fooled," "confused," or "convinced" by the defense team, and alleged she encouraged jurors to carefully study Murdaugh's body language during his testimony.

She also allegedly pushed them to move quickly during deliberations, reportedly telling them the case "shouldn't take us long."

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Donald Trump

EXCLUSIVE: Donald Trump Savaged For 'Driving Away His MAGA Faithful' After 'Lies' Over 'Great American State Fair' Attendance

California Governor Gavin Newsom has been slammed for what one mother calls his 'soft' approach to sex crimes.

Mom of Teen Who Died by Suicide After Dad's Horrific Incest Slams Gavin Newsom for 'Weak' Approach to Prosecuting Sex Crimes — 'It's a Slap in the Face'

A Family Tragedy

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

He was convicted of the killing of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.
Source: Maggie Murdaugh/Facebook

He was convicted of the killing of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul.

Murdaugh was once a prestigious attorney at his family-run law firm. But that changed on June 7, 2021, when he was accused of fatally shooting his wife and son with an AR-style rifle on the sprawling grounds of their hunting estate. He claimed he stumbled upon their bodies upon returning home from a visit to his mother.

Dialing 9-1-1 at 10:07 p.m., Murdaugh's frantic plea was chilling: "I need the police and an ambulance immediately. My wife and child were just shot badly."

However, a cellphone video taken by his son on the night of the murders confirmed Alex was at the crime scene. According to prosecutors, the disgraced former attorney killed his wife and son at around 8:49 p.m. and then attempted to create an alibi by calling Maggie's phone and sending a text message.

Despite maintaining his innocence, prosecutors painted a portrait of a desperate man who allegedly murdered his family to cover up a decade of financial deceit and drug addiction.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.