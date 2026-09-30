EXCLUSIVE: White House Used 'Bad Vibes' Story and Iran Reporting to Justify Trump's CNN, Politico and MS NOW Ban

The revelations are contained in a 49-page memorandum filed September 28 as the outlets seek a preliminary injunction preventing the administration from reinstating the ban.

President Donald Trump announced on September 18 that journalists from CNN, POLITICO and MS NOW would be barred from the White House, accusing the organizations of producing "FAKE NEWS."

But the new filing takes aim at explanations subsequently offered by the administration for the dramatic move.

The plaintiffs claim the White House cited reporting on "highly newsworthy topics," including the Iran war, Trump's plans for a new White House ballroom, and the "'vibes' at" the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, while accusing the outlets of violating standards of professionalism and raising national security concerns.