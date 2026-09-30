Trump Appears to Hide Brutal Polling Numbers in Truth Social Post — as Prez's Approval Rating Continues to Suffer
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
President Trump has been accused of hiding his actual polling numbers after sharing a 43-second CNN clip on Truth Social that highlighted his continued strength among MAGA Republicans, omitting the rest of the analysis of his standing among other Republicans and independent voters, RadarOnline can report.
The clip featured CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten discussing MAGA support.
Trump’s Republican Approval Has Declined
"In the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, he got 99 percent of the MAGA GOP vote – perhaps surprisingly, I might have thought it'd be 100 percent, but it was 99 percent," Enten said on Sunday, September 27. "Compare that to his approval rating now with the MAGA GOP. It's 98 percent; there’s been no real decline in MAGA support."
In the full segment, Enten said Trump’s approval rating among Republicans overall stood at 80 percent, a drop of 14 points from 2024 levels.
"His approval rating now is 80 percent. So, in fact, there has been a decline in the support for Trump among Republicans. It's a decline of 14 points."
Enten compared the figure with those of previous Republican presidents at similar points before their second midterm elections. He said Ronald Reagan registered 93 percent, George W. Bush 82 percent and Dwight Eisenhower 81 percent.
Inflation and Gas Prices Emerge as Issues
"Donald Trump is no better than the other two right here," Enten explained. "It's within a margin of error, but technically speaking, he's in the worst shape. He's just at 80 percent among Republicans at this point."
The share of Republicans who strongly approve of Trump has also fallen, Enten said, from 71 percent at the beginning of 2025 to 47 percent. "That is a decline of 24 points," he noted.
On fuel and gas prices, Enten said Trump’s net approval had fallen from 51 points in June 2025 to minus 12 points.
"Minus 12 points. That is Trump is underwater," the expert explained.
Non-MAGA Republicans Pull Away of Trump
The majority of Republicans still planned to vote Republican, but the CNN commentator said even a decline in support could matter in closely divided races.
Enten said more than 10 percent of non-MAGA Republicans were supporting Democratic candidates, citing a Fox News poll that put the figure at 14 percent.
He also said Democrats were six points more likely than Republicans to say they were certain to vote in 2026.
Among pure independent voters, Enten said Trump won by 15 points over Harris in 2024, but his current net approval rating stood at minus 71 points.
"That's an 86-point difference. That is a huge difference."
Trump’s Numbers Among Independent Voters
Enten said Trump had been trusted more than Harris to handle the economy among pure independents by a 22-point margin in fall 2024, while his current net approval on the economy was minus 77 points.
On gas prices, Enten said only 8 percent of pure independent voters approved of Trump’s handling of the issue, while 92 percent disapproved.
According to the news network, Trump aides have expressed doubts about GOP chances in the midterms.