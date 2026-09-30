Trump Appears to Hide Brutal Polling Numbers in Truth Social Post — as Prez's Approval Rating Continues to Suffer

"In the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, he got 99 percent of the MAGA GOP vote – perhaps surprisingly, I might have thought it'd be 100 percent, but it was 99 percent," Enten said on Sunday, September 27. "Compare that to his approval rating now with the MAGA GOP. It's 98 percent; there’s been no real decline in MAGA support."

In the full segment, Enten said Trump’s approval rating among Republicans overall stood at 80 percent, a drop of 14 points from 2024 levels.

"His approval rating now is 80 percent. So, in fact, there has been a decline in the support for Trump among Republicans. It's a decline of 14 points."

Enten compared the figure with those of previous Republican presidents at similar points before their second midterm elections. He said Ronald Reagan registered 93 percent, George W. Bush 82 percent and Dwight Eisenhower 81 percent.