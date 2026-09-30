Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Politics > Donald Trump

Trump Appears to Hide Brutal Polling Numbers in Truth Social Post — as Prez's Approval Rating Continues to Suffer

Photo of CNN, Donald Trump
Source: CNN; MEGA

Donald Trump may have hid his true approval rating.

Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump has been accused of hiding his actual polling numbers after sharing a 43-second CNN clip on Truth Social that highlighted his continued strength among MAGA Republicans, omitting the rest of the analysis of his standing among other Republicans and independent voters, RadarOnline can report.

The clip featured CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten discussing MAGA support.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s Republican Approval Has Declined

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump appeared to omit his failing approval rating from a Truth Social post.

Article continues below advertisement

"In the 2024 election versus Kamala Harris, he got 99 percent of the MAGA GOP vote – perhaps surprisingly, I might have thought it'd be 100 percent, but it was 99 percent," Enten said on Sunday, September 27. "Compare that to his approval rating now with the MAGA GOP. It's 98 percent; there’s been no real decline in MAGA support."

In the full segment, Enten said Trump’s approval rating among Republicans overall stood at 80 percent, a drop of 14 points from 2024 levels.

"His approval rating now is 80 percent. So, in fact, there has been a decline in the support for Trump among Republicans. It's a decline of 14 points."

Enten compared the figure with those of previous Republican presidents at similar points before their second midterm elections. He said Ronald Reagan registered 93 percent, George W. Bush 82 percent and Dwight Eisenhower 81 percent.

Article continues below advertisement

Inflation and Gas Prices Emerge as Issues

Photo of Donald Trump, Gas Prices
Source: MEGA

Gas prices and inflation spiking up are why Trump is losing support, according to CNN.

Article continues below advertisement

"Donald Trump is no better than the other two right here," Enten explained. "It's within a margin of error, but technically speaking, he's in the worst shape. He's just at 80 percent among Republicans at this point."

The share of Republicans who strongly approve of Trump has also fallen, Enten said, from 71 percent at the beginning of 2025 to 47 percent. "That is a decline of 24 points," he noted.

On fuel and gas prices, Enten said Trump’s net approval had fallen from 51 points in June 2025 to minus 12 points.

"Minus 12 points. That is Trump is underwater," the expert explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Non-MAGA Republicans Pull Away of Trump

Less republicans are supporting their MAGA candidate compared to Democrats supporting Democratic candidates.
Source: MEGA

Less republicans are supporting their MAGA candidate compared to Democrats supporting Democratic candidates.

Article continues below advertisement

The majority of Republicans still planned to vote Republican, but the CNN commentator said even a decline in support could matter in closely divided races.

Enten said more than 10 percent of non-MAGA Republicans were supporting Democratic candidates, citing a Fox News poll that put the figure at 14 percent.

He also said Democrats were six points more likely than Republicans to say they were certain to vote in 2026.

Among pure independent voters, Enten said Trump won by 15 points over Harris in 2024, but his current net approval rating stood at minus 71 points.

"That's an 86-point difference. That is a huge difference."

READ MORE ON POLITICS NEWS
Jimmy Carter died in 2024.

Inside Jimmy Carter's Political Regrets Before His Death at 100: Failed Rescues, Bad Interviews and Rumors He Kissed the Queen Mother on the Lips

picture of Kaitlan Collins and donald trump

Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Donald Trump Over 'Tanking' Popularity After Prez Boasts About Approval Ratings

Article continues below advertisement

Trump’s Numbers Among Independent Voters

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Independent voters are losing faith in Trump since he took office
Source: MEGA

Independent voters are losing faith in Trump since he took office.

Enten said Trump had been trusted more than Harris to handle the economy among pure independents by a 22-point margin in fall 2024, while his current net approval on the economy was minus 77 points.

On gas prices, Enten said only 8 percent of pure independent voters approved of Trump’s handling of the issue, while 92 percent disapproved.

According to the news network, Trump aides have expressed doubts about GOP chances in the midterms.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.