Inside Jimmy Carter's Political Regrets Before His Death at 100: Failed Rescues, Bad Interviews and Rumors He Kissed the Queen Mother on the Lips
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:03 p.m. ET
Former President Jimmy Carter lived a full life as a Democratic politician and an avid humanitarian before his death at 100 years old.
One day before what would have been his 102nd birthday, RadarOnline.com revisits his political career, including some of his biggest regrets.
Rescue Efforts in Iran
Carter was the 39th President of the United States and served one term in office from 1977 to 1981. Following his presidency, he devoted his life to fighting for human rights and mental health awareness, and he also partnered with Habitat for Humanity.
Still, the late politician was open about his regrets over decisions he made while in the White House.
In 1980, Carter authorized the rescue of 52 American hostages in Iran who had been held for over a year. Operation Eagle Claw sought to free them but failed amid inclement weather and mechanical failures. It led to the deaths of eight U.S. military members.
"If I’d sent one more helicopter, there’s no doubt in my mind we would have had a successful operation," he explained in a past interview. "The Iranians never knew we were there until after we all left. But we would have had the hostages rescued, I would probably have been reelected, and so forth. So that was a bit of a turning point."
Jimmy Carter's Views on the Death Penalty Shifted
Carter also regretted reinstating the death penalty in Georgia in the 1970s, when he was serving as governor.
"In complete honesty, when I was governor, I was not nearly as concerned about the unfairness of the application of the death penalty as I am now," he admitted. "I know much more now. I was looking at it from a much more parochial point of view – I didn’t see the injustice of it as I do now."
Rumors About Queen Mother Greeting
Carter also sparked wild rumors after a meeting with the royal family in 1977, when he saw Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and the Queen Mother.
Rumors swirled that instead of bowing to the Queen Mother, he committed a major social faux pas – he allegedly greeted her with a brief kiss on the lips.
However, Carter later claimed he only kissed her "lightly on the cheek."
Jimmy Carter Dies at 100
As Radar previously reported, Carter passed away at his Georgia home on December 29, 2024. He was 100 years old.
Following his death, his son Chip Carter praised his father as a "hero" who believed in "peace, human rights, and unselfish love."
"My brothers, sister, and I shared him with the rest of the world through these common beliefs," he continued, per the Carter Center. "The world is our family because of the way he brought people together, and we thank you for honoring his memory by continuing to live these shared beliefs."
His national funeral service took place on January 9, 2025.