Inside Jimmy Carter's Political Regrets Before His Death at 100: Failed Rescues, Bad Interviews and Rumors He Kissed the Queen Mother on the Lips

Carter was the 39th President of the United States and served one term in office from 1977 to 1981. Following his presidency, he devoted his life to fighting for human rights and mental health awareness, and he also partnered with Habitat for Humanity.

Still, the late politician was open about his regrets over decisions he made while in the White House.

In 1980, Carter authorized the rescue of 52 American hostages in Iran who had been held for over a year. Operation Eagle Claw sought to free them but failed amid inclement weather and mechanical failures. It led to the deaths of eight U.S. military members.

"If I’d sent one more helicopter, there’s no doubt in my mind we would have had a successful operation," he explained in a past interview. "The Iranians never knew we were there until after we all left. But we would have had the hostages rescued, I would probably have been reelected, and so forth. So that was a bit of a turning point."