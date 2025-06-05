Inside the White House's Secret Parties: Huge TV Star Reveals 'Drug Use, Jimmy Carter's Wild Ways and Gambling With Bush'

Johnson appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as the host presented the actor with a photo of himself with Carter, Chuck Leavell, and Dickey Betts at an Allman Brothers concert in 1975.

"I don't remember that photo, but we were all stoned," Johnson, 75, said about the picture, which seemed to show Betts smoking.

However, Johnson was quick to make clear that Carter was not partaking in any drug activities.

"Well, I don't know about (Carter). I don't want to cast any aspersions on the former president. God rest his soul," he explained. Carter died on December 29, 2024.