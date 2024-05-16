Jimmy Carter, 99, 'Enjoying Peanut Butter Ice Cream' As Family Says 'The End' of Former President's Life is Near

Jimmy Carter was "enjoying peanut butter at home" as his grandson predicted the oldest living United States president was nearing "the end" of his life, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The wheelchair-bound former politician and peanut farmer, 99, has been surrounded by family and friends since he entered hospice care more than a year ago.

Paige Alexander, the CEO of Carter's nonprofit organization, The Carter Center, provided an update on his health Wednesday.