Bryan Kohberger Begged for College Job Back After He Was Fired — Just Weeks After Killing 4 University of Idaho Students
Sept. 30 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Bryan Kohberger wrote a letter begging for his teaching assistant job back just a few weeks after he killed four innocent people, RadarOnline.com can report.
In July of 2025, Kohberger pleaded guilty to the murders of University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin. All four of them were found fatally stabbed in their off-campus apartment on November 13, 2022.
Bryan Kohberger Fired By Job For 'Failing to Meet Expectations'
Kohberger was handed four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus ten years for the heinous crime.
At the time of the murders, Kohberger was working as a teaching Assistant with the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University.
Just weeks after the brutal slayings on December 19, 2022, he was fired.
According to his termination letter, he'd been placed on a performance improvement plan three months into the role following an "altercation with the faculty [he supported] as a T.A." That faculty member claimed he'd "failed to meet expectations" in his position.
Bryan Kohberger Begs for Job Back
Roughly a month after being placed on the performance improvement plan, he got into another altercation with the same faculty member. This resulted in his termination 10 days later.
Two days after receiving the termination letter, Kohberger wrote a letter of his own to the Dean of Graduate Studies at WSU, appealing the decision.
In the letter, he explained that he wanted to return to the university to complete his studies, but could not do so without his T.A. position.
Bryan Kohberger's Journey Into 'Self-Actualization'
"Upon being accepted into the Criminal Justice and Criminology PhD Program at Washington State University, I believed that my journey towards self-actualization (involving goals of contributing positively to society through research) was reaching its next step," Kohberger wrote.
"At the time, my family and I rejoiced as we looked forward to the future – so much so that I invested all my funds into making my dream of pursuing my studies at Washington State University a reality," his letter continued.
"Without this assistantship, I am left without health insurance, income, and security for the upcoming months," he noted. "In fact, it is not possible for me to continue my education at Washington State University’s graduate school if this decision holds."
He went on to argue that a proper investigation wasn't carried out before his termination.
Just over a week after his letter was sent, Kohberger was arrested at his parents' Pennsylvania home.