Bryan Kohberger Begged for College Job Back After He Was Fired — Just Weeks After Killing 4 University of Idaho Students

Kohberger was handed four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus ten years for the heinous crime.

At the time of the murders, Kohberger was working as a teaching Assistant with the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology at Washington State University.

Just weeks after the brutal slayings on December 19, 2022, he was fired.

According to his termination letter, he'd been placed on a performance improvement plan three months into the role following an "altercation with the faculty [he supported] as a T.A." That faculty member claimed he'd "failed to meet expectations" in his position.