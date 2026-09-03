EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Idaho Murders

By pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in July 2025, Kohberger evaded the possibility of execution and accepted four life terms without parole – plus 10 years for a burglary charge.

But in July 2026, the accused butcher filed a petition seeking to overturn his conviction and pronounce himself not guilty. He bellyached, "My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn."

Some of his supporters say they're not shocked by the development.

"It wasn't a surprise to many of us," said a true crime content creator, who posts under the pseudonym Phoenix. "I don't think any of us [in the true crime community] were really shocked. We were waiting for it."

Phoenix adds that she's followed the Idaho murders case from the beginning, but she didn't begin questioning Kohberger's guilt until some of the court documents were unsealed.