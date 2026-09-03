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Home > Exclusives > Bryan Kohberger
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EXCLUSIVE: Bryan Kohberger Seeks to Withdraw Guilty Plea in Idaho Murders

Bryan Kohberger seeks to withdraw his guilty plea in the Idaho murders, disputing his life sentence.
Source: MONROE COUNTY CORRECTIONAL FACILITY/MEGA

Bryan Kohberger seeks to withdraw his guilty plea in the Idaho murders, disputing his life sentence.

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Sept. 3 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Bryan Kohberger – who's attempting to withdraw his guilty plea for the savage slaughter of four University of Idaho students in November 2022 – has legions of lovestruck female fans who swear the lanky loser is innocent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Kohberger, 31, copped to fatally stabbing Madison Mogen, 21, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle and her boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, both 20, at the gals' shared home in Moscow, Idaho.

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Kohberger Supporters Question His Guilt

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Bryan Kohberger filed a petition in July 2026 seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Bryan Kohberger filed a petition in July 2026 seeking to withdraw his guilty plea.

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By pleading guilty to four counts of first-degree murder in July 2025, Kohberger evaded the possibility of execution and accepted four life terms without parole – plus 10 years for a burglary charge.

But in July 2026, the accused butcher filed a petition seeking to overturn his conviction and pronounce himself not guilty. He bellyached, "My actual innocence is my truth, and the plea, hinged on by false promises and blatant disinformation, MUST be withdrawn."

Some of his supporters say they're not shocked by the development.

"It wasn't a surprise to many of us," said a true crime content creator, who posts under the pseudonym Phoenix. "I don't think any of us [in the true crime community] were really shocked. We were waiting for it."

Phoenix adds that she's followed the Idaho murders case from the beginning, but she didn't begin questioning Kohberger's guilt until some of the court documents were unsealed.

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Female Fans Fawn Over Kohberger

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Phoenix said unsealed court documents led her to question Kohberger's guilt.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Phoenix said unsealed court documents led her to question Kohberger's guilt.

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She explained: "I realized, this dude is probably innocent."

Meanwhile, the alleged monster has attracted plenty of gaga gals who outrageously believe he's a wrongfully convicted Mr. Right.

Facebook groups supporting Kohberger have attracted thousands of fawning members – with some women publicly declaring their affection for the suspected slayer – and an account on the social media site using the name Brittney Hislope has posted multiple messages professing love for him.

Some women claim to have even sent him photos and love letters.

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Phoenix Pushes Kohberger's Innocence Claims

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Brittney Hislope has posted Facebook messages professing love for Kohberger.
Source: Washington State Univ Police / M / MEGA

Brittney Hislope has posted Facebook messages professing love for Kohberger.

Meanwhile, Phoenix, who insists her advocacy has nothing to do with romantic feelings, has reportedly devoted hundreds of online videos to arguing Kohberger's innocence.

She said: "We've seen this over and over where innocent people pigeonhole the plea deal. The public deserves a trial. We deserve to get to hear the evidence because we have unresolved answers."

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