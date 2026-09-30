Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Donald Trump Over 'Tanking' Popularity After Prez Boasts About Approval Ratings
Sept. 30 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Kaitlan Collins has hit out at Donald Trump for claiming he's "more popular" now than he was 18 months ago, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The CNN journalist, who has clashed with the president on numerous occasions, pushed back against his recent comments on The Source.
'His Approval Numbers Have Never Been Lower'
Trump questioned the current polls while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, September 28, saying they're "inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn't make sense that they wouldn't be right up there with me," before claiming he's more popular than ever.
Responding to his comments, Collins, 34, said: "Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don't line up with what he said.
"His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse."
A CNN graphic then popped up on the screen showing a 35 percent approval rating for Trump, along with a staggering 64 percent disapproval rating.
Kaitlan Collins Goes in on Trump's Approval Rating
Another graphic showed that only 27 percent of voters approve of his handling of the economy.
Collins continued: "Polls show that three out of four Americans don’t believe the president has a plan for handling high gas prices.
"And sources say that the president’s advisers have also privately acknowledged there’s little expectation that he can win over large numbers of independents and swing voters before November 3."
Collins also shared a quote from an anonymous Trump adviser who said that the midterm elections in November are "obviously going to be effing rough."
Trump has yet to respond to Collins' latest remarks about his presidency, unlike three weeks ago when he took to Truth Social to complain about her CNN show following comments made by conservative strategist Doug Heye, who spoke poorly of the 80-year-old.
'Very Dumb And Unhappy'
Trump called Collins "very dumb and unhappy," before claiming she was part of a "fake news" organization.
He claimed the journalist pulled in "really low ratings" for the network, and raged that the panel's "discussions were all FICTION AND LIES."
Trump added: "You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate 'anchors' and try to bring credibility back to their once-storied network. It is fading FAST! See you all at the Republican National Convention tomorrow night!!! President DJT."
Trump previously called Collins a "corrupt reporter," encouraging her to smile more as she showed "hatred in her eyes."
During the White House Correspondents' Dinner, which was rescheduled after a gunman entered the building, Trump compared Collins to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
"I thought Kaitlan Collins had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can; it was Dylan Mulvaney," he said, mocking Mulvaney's sponsorship with Bud Light, which drew immense backlash from the right.
Trump added, "She never smiles. I said, 'Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile!' You have a nice position; you're at CNN fake news. You should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan! Just smile."
He followed up his comparison by sharing an edited image, morphing Mulvaney and Collins' faces together online.