Kaitlan Collins Calls Out Donald Trump Over 'Tanking' Popularity After Prez Boasts About Approval Ratings

Trump questioned the current polls while speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Monday, September 28, saying they're "inaccurate because I won it by so much and it doesn't make sense that they wouldn't be right up there with me," before claiming he's more popular than ever.

Responding to his comments, Collins, 34, said: "Now, despite what the president boasted there, the numbers actually don't line up with what he said.

"His own approval numbers have actually never been lower, according to the CNN poll of polls, and his numbers on the economy tonight are even worse."

A CNN graphic then popped up on the screen showing a 35 percent approval rating for Trump, along with a staggering 64 percent disapproval rating.