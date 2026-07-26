Donald Trump Posts AI Image of Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney Amid Ongoing Feud With CNN Journalist

On July 26, Trump shared a doctored AI-generated image to his Truth Social account showing Collins in place of Mulvaney in the influencer's controversial 2023 Bud Light campaign.

The post marked the latest escalation in the president's ongoing criticism of the CNN correspondent after he publicly singled her out during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

During his remarks, Trump first acknowledged Collins' White House Correspondents' Association award before dismissing the recognition.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a fake — she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake," Trump said. "But I don't mind, I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake, there's no question about it."