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Home > News > Donald Trump

Donald Trump Posts AI Image of Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney Amid Ongoing Feud With CNN Journalist

split image of Donald Trump, Kaitlan Collins, Dylan Mulvaney
Source: mega

Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image depicting CNN's Kaitlan Collins as Dylan Mulvaney on Truth Social.

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July 26 2026, Published 2:50 p.m. ET

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President Donald Trump reignited his public feud with CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins by sharing an AI-generated image depicting the journalist as transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The post came just days after Trump mocked Collins during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.

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Donald Trump's Latest Attack

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image of The post came days after Donald Trump mocked Kaitlan Collins during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Source: mega

The post came days after Donald Trump mocked Kaitlan Collins during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner.

On July 26, Trump shared a doctored AI-generated image to his Truth Social account showing Collins in place of Mulvaney in the influencer's controversial 2023 Bud Light campaign.

The post marked the latest escalation in the president's ongoing criticism of the CNN correspondent after he publicly singled her out during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

During his remarks, Trump first acknowledged Collins' White House Correspondents' Association award before dismissing the recognition.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a fake — she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake," Trump said. "But I don't mind, I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake, there's no question about it."

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Source: @realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

Donald Trump shared the image to social media on July 26.

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Donald Trump's Personal Jabs

image of Donald Trump shifted from criticizing Kaitlan Collins' reporting to mocking her appearance.
Source: mega

Donald Trump shifted from criticizing Kaitlan Collins' reporting to mocking her appearance.

The president then shifted his focus from Collins' reporting to her appearance.

"[Collins is] a young, attractive woman. She never smiles," Trump said. "I said, 'Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news, you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile."

Trump later referenced Mulvaney's widely discussed Bud Light partnership while continuing to mock the journalist.

"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney," he quipped.

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Kaitlan Collins' Apparent Response

image of Kaitlan Collins appeared to respond by posting an Eleanor Roosevelt quote about refusing to feel inferior.
Source: mega

Kaitlan Collins appeared to respond by posting an Eleanor Roosevelt quote about refusing to feel inferior.

Less than 24 hours after the dinner, Collins appeared to address the controversy without mentioning Trump directly.

The 34-year-old shared an Eleanor Roosevelt quote to her Instagram Story that read: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

Many interpreted the post as a subtle response to the president's remarks.

Mulvaney later reposted the same quote to social media, appearing to publicly support the CNN anchor following Trump's comments.

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split image of Donald Trump; Kaitlan Collins; Dylan Mulvaney

Kaitlan Collins Appears to Clap Back at Donald Trump After President Compared CNN Journalist to Trans Actress Dylan Mulvaney

CNN Defends Its Star Correspondent

image of CNN defended Kaitlan Collins, calling her an 'exceptional, trusted journalist.'
Source: mega

CNN defended Kaitlan Collins, calling her an 'exceptional, trusted journalist.'

Collins also shared a statement from CNN.

"Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world," the network said.

"She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent."

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