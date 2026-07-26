EXCLUSIVE: Olivia Wilde Blames Harry Styles Fling Backlash for Wrecking Launch of Her First Movie Effort

Wilde dated Styles after casting the singer in Don't Worry Darling, but their relationship ended as the pair were promoting the $30million movie in 2022. The production also became engulfed in online speculation over alleged feuds and off-screen drama, with Wilde now saying the attention surrounding her personal life ultimately eclipsed the work of the cast and crew.

Asked whether the publicity surrounding her breakup affected the movie, Wilde said: "I think it did hurt the film for sure because we didn't get to have the conversations about what the film was trying to say, which was a shame because so many people worked so hard to make that film in the depths of COVID.

"We made the film for $30million. I think it looks like a much more expensive film because of the work of people like Matty Libatique, who shot the film, Katie Byron, who production designed the film.

"But we never got to talk about that, so I think (the coverage of the split) hurt the film. It hurt me for sure, because I was so naïve up until that point about the grinder, the garbage disposal that the Internet can be."

She added, "So at this point, I have enough of a perspective on it, and that allows me to experience it as a fascinating time. It is interesting to witness a tornado from the inside."