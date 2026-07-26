DNC Boss Ken Martin Accused of Throwing Phone at Staffer as Democrats Face Financial Meltdown

According to the report , the DNC is struggling with debt, delaying payments to vendors, and navigating growing concerns about its leadership just months before the 2026 midterm elections.

The Democratic National Committee is facing renewed scrutiny after an explosive report claimed the party is grappling with mounting financial troubles, internal unrest, and allegations of volatile behavior from its chairman, Ken Martin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

DNC Chairman Ken Martin is accused of throwing a phone at a staffer's desk during a heated exchange.

According to The New York Times, Martin's "fraying nerves are showing" as pressure inside the organization continues to mount.

The newspaper reported: "In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person."

The alleged incident reportedly resulted in "a formal complaint to the DNC's human resources department."

The report also claimed Martin has developed a "growing sense of paranoia" over the possibility that party insiders are attempting to remove him from his leadership position.

The Times further reported Martin has become "paralyzed by the idea of leaks" despite details about the committee's internal operations continuing to emerge publicly.