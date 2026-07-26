DNC Boss Ken Martin Accused of Throwing Phone at Staffer as Democrats Face Financial Meltdown
July 26 2026, Published 1:40 p.m. ET
The Democratic National Committee is facing renewed scrutiny after an explosive report claimed the party is grappling with mounting financial troubles, internal unrest, and allegations of volatile behavior from its chairman, Ken Martin, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to the report, the DNC is struggling with debt, delaying payments to vendors, and navigating growing concerns about its leadership just months before the 2026 midterm elections.
Phone-Throwing Allegation Sparks HR Complaint
According to The New York Times, Martin's "fraying nerves are showing" as pressure inside the organization continues to mount.
The newspaper reported: "In a pique of frustration in early July, he threw his phone at the desk of a junior aide while upbraiding the person."
The alleged incident reportedly resulted in "a formal complaint to the DNC's human resources department."
The report also claimed Martin has developed a "growing sense of paranoia" over the possibility that party insiders are attempting to remove him from his leadership position.
The Times further reported Martin has become "paralyzed by the idea of leaks" despite details about the committee's internal operations continuing to emerge publicly.
DNC Reportedly Facing Cash Crunch
The report paints a grim financial picture for the Democratic Party's national organization.
According to the Times, the DNC is roughly $2 million in debt and has asked vendors to postpone sending invoices until after the midterm elections.
The outlet also reported the committee paid $7.3 million for the remaining assets from former Vice President Kamala Harris' 2024 presidential campaign, with the money allegedly helping cover outstanding campaign debts.
In addition, the DNC reportedly spent $840,000 on operations in Puerto Rico and Guam, which the Times noted would have "any impact on control of Congress."
Meanwhile, the Republican National Committee reportedly has approximately $128.5 million available.
DNC Rejects Financial Concerns
Party officials have disputed suggestions that the committee is facing a financial crisis.
Executive Director Roger Lau told the Times the delayed invoicing request was "nothing more than standard negotiations with vendors over contracts and payment processes."
Ken Martin Defends DNC Spending Strategy
Martin also defended the DNC's fundraising and spending strategy in a Substack post published on July 20.
The chairman said the committee has intentionally spent money to build Democratic infrastructure ahead of future election cycles rather than allowing funds to sit in its bank accounts.
"We made a conscious decision to invest money in the work required to win in 2025, 2026 and beyond," Martin wrote. "We are converting the cash we raise into electoral assets: more people, earlier organizing, better technology, and stronger state parties."
He also defended the DNC's fundraising record, claiming the current organization has "raised the most money of any DNC without the White House in the 198-year history of the Democratic Party."