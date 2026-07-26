EXCLUSIVE: Melissa Gilbert V Daveigh Chase — Outraged Star Slams Late Former Child Star's Parents in Blistering Social Media Post

Her official cause of death was listed as AIDS, while chronic polysubstance use – the use of more than one drug in a short period of time – was a contributing factor.

"I only worked with Daveigh a couple of days but I could see she was bright both in countenance and in mind," Gilbert, 62, wrote about her encounter with the young actress over 20 years ago when they costarred in an unaired TV pilot.

"But there was something else there, a push or need to perform for her parents," she added.

"It was something Melissa, who appeared in commercials before scoring her breakthrough role as Laura Ingalls Wilder on Little House on the Prairie at age 10, recognized immediately.