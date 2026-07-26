Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kaitlan Collins

Kaitlan Collins Appears to Clap Back at Donald Trump After President Compared CNN Journalist to Trans Actress Dylan Mulvaney

split image of Donald Trump; Kaitlan Collins; Dylan Mulvaney
Source: mega

Kaitlan Collins appeared to respond after Donald Trump mocked her during the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Profile Image

July 26 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

CNN's Kaitlan Collins appeared to issue a subtle response after President Donald Trump publicly mocked her during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Less than 24 hours after the president's remarks, the journalist shared an empowering quote on social media that many viewed as a pointed clapback.

Article continues below advertisement

Kaitlan Collins Shares Cryptic Message

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Kaitlan Collins shared an Eleanor Roosevelt quote less than 24 hours after Donald Trump's controversial remarks.
Source: mega

Kaitlan Collins shared an Eleanor Roosevelt quote less than 24 hours after Donald Trump's controversial remarks.

On Saturday, July 25, Collins, 34, posted a quote from former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to her Instagram Story that read: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."

The post came one day after Trump, 80, singled out the CNN anchor while speaking at the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.

Collins did not mention the president by name in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Targets CNN Reporter

image of Donald Trump called out Kaitlan Collins during his speech.
Source: mega

Donald Trump called out Kaitlan Collins during his speech.

During his speech, Trump congratulated Collins on receiving the White House Correspondents' Association's Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure award for her reporting on his contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a fake — she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake," Trump said. "But I don't mind, I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake, there's no question about it."

He then turned his attention to Collins personally.

"[Collins is] a young, attractive woman. She never smiles," Trump remarked. "I said, 'Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news, you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Dylan Mulvaney Comparison Sparks Backlash

image of Donald Trump compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.
Source: mega

Donald Trump compared Kaitlan Collins to Dylan Mulvaney.

Trump escalated his remarks by comparing Collins to transgender actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney, referencing the influencer's controversial 2023 Bud Light partnership.

"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney," the president quipped.

Mulvaney, 29, later appeared to show support for Collins by reposting the same Eleanor Roosevelt quote from the journalist's Instagram Story.

READ MORE ON NEWS
split image of Elizabeth Smart and Nancy Guthrie

Elizabeth Smart Says There's 'Still Reason to Have Hope' Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Will Be Found Alive

Photo of Elon Musk, Christopher Nolan

EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk Mocked Over 'Bizarre' Obsession With Christopher Nolan After He Has Another Pop at 'The Odyssey'

CNN Defends Its Star Reporter

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

image of CNN defended Kaitlan Collins after the president targeted the journalist.
Source: mega

CNN defended Kaitlan Collins after the president targeted the journalist.

Collins also shared a statement from CNN defending its White House correspondent following Trump's remarks.

"Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world," the network said.

"She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.