Kaitlan Collins Appears to Clap Back at Donald Trump After President Compared CNN Journalist to Trans Actress Dylan Mulvaney
July 26 2026, Published 12:30 p.m. ET
CNN's Kaitlan Collins appeared to issue a subtle response after President Donald Trump publicly mocked her during the rescheduled White House Correspondents' Dinner, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Less than 24 hours after the president's remarks, the journalist shared an empowering quote on social media that many viewed as a pointed clapback.
Kaitlan Collins Shares Cryptic Message
On Saturday, July 25, Collins, 34, posted a quote from former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt to her Instagram Story that read: "No one can make you feel inferior without your consent."
The post came one day after Trump, 80, singled out the CNN anchor while speaking at the rescheduled White House Correspondents Dinner at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, D.C.
Collins did not mention the president by name in the post.
Donald Trump Targets CNN Reporter
During his speech, Trump congratulated Collins on receiving the White House Correspondents' Association's Excellence in Presidential News Coverage Under Deadline Pressure award for her reporting on his contentious Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
"I want to personally congratulate CNN's Kaitlan Collins on receiving her award. It was all about me. It's a fake — she shouldn't get the award, it was a fake," Trump said. "But I don't mind, I said, 'Kaitlan, congratulations.' But it was fake, there's no question about it."
He then turned his attention to Collins personally.
"[Collins is] a young, attractive woman. She never smiles," Trump remarked. "I said, 'Kaitlan, do you ever smile? Smile. You have a nice position, you're at CNN fake news, you should be a happy person. So smile, Kaitlan, just smile.'"
Dylan Mulvaney Comparison Sparks Backlash
Trump escalated his remarks by comparing Collins to transgender actress and activist Dylan Mulvaney, referencing the influencer's controversial 2023 Bud Light partnership.
"I thought Kaitlan had really made it big with a major new sponsorship, but then I informed her that it wasn't her on the Bud Light can, it was Dylan Mulvaney," the president quipped.
Mulvaney, 29, later appeared to show support for Collins by reposting the same Eleanor Roosevelt quote from the journalist's Instagram Story.
CNN Defends Its Star Reporter
Collins also shared a statement from CNN defending its White House correspondent following Trump's remarks.
"Kaitlan Collins is an exceptional, trusted journalist being honored tonight for her depth of knowledge and the context she provides to audiences all over the world," the network said.
"She reports every day from the White House and the field with real strength and tenacity and skillfully brings that reporting to the anchor chair and CNN platforms every day. We stand by her to the fullest extent."