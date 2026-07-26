EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp 'Has Become a Howard Hughes-Style Recluse' In his '44-Room Castle'

The group has not released a record since 2019's Rise, but Cooper has suggested another album remains likely once the members' demanding schedules align – with Depp's availability proving the biggest challenge.

The band opens its UK dates at London's O2 on August 12 before performances in Cardiff, Scarborough, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Colchester and Halifax.

Asked in an interview whether there would be another Hollywood Vampires record, Cooper said: "I can't imagine there not being one. But we all have pretty demanding day jobs. And you want to try getting Johnny out of his 44-room castle."

A source close to the band said Depp has increasingly embraced a quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood, making it harder to bring the group back together in the recording studio.

"Johnny has become something of a Howard Hughes-style recluse in recent years," the insider claimed.

"He enjoys the privacy of his castle, and when he disappears there, he is perfectly happy staying out of the spotlight. The band knows he'll come back when the music calls, but nobody tries to rush him."