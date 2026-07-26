EXCLUSIVE: Johnny Depp 'Has Become a Howard Hughes-Style Recluse' In his '44-Room Castle'
July 26 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Johnny Depp is said to have become increasingly reclusive at his sprawling 44-room castle, leaving even his Hollywood Vampires bandmates joking another album will only happen when the actor and musician is willing to emerge, sources told RadarOnline.com.
The future of the hard rock supergroup, which also features Alice Cooper and Joe Perry, has been the subject of fresh speculation ahead of the band's UK and European tour.
Johnny Depp's 'Quiet' Castle Life
The group has not released a record since 2019's Rise, but Cooper has suggested another album remains likely once the members' demanding schedules align – with Depp's availability proving the biggest challenge.
The band opens its UK dates at London's O2 on August 12 before performances in Cardiff, Scarborough, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Colchester and Halifax.
Asked in an interview whether there would be another Hollywood Vampires record, Cooper said: "I can't imagine there not being one. But we all have pretty demanding day jobs. And you want to try getting Johnny out of his 44-room castle."
A source close to the band said Depp has increasingly embraced a quieter lifestyle away from Hollywood, making it harder to bring the group back together in the recording studio.
"Johnny has become something of a Howard Hughes-style recluse in recent years," the insider claimed.
"He enjoys the privacy of his castle, and when he disappears there, he is perfectly happy staying out of the spotlight. The band knows he'll come back when the music calls, but nobody tries to rush him."
Music Still Comes First
Perry suggested Depp's commitment to music remains unwavering despite outside pressures over how he spends his time.
He said: "I can tell you that some people in his camp are not happy he's taking a couple of months out to play music. But when it's time for Johnny to play guitar, he knows it's time."
Another source said the guitarist's dedication has never been questioned by those closest to the project.
"When Johnny agrees to make music, he gives it everything," the source said. "The challenge isn't persuading him to care about the band – it's simply getting everyone's calendars to match up and convincing him to leave the peace and quiet he's created for himself."
Tour Plans Take Shape
As preparations continue for the upcoming tour, Cooper admitted deciding which songs to perform remains one of the biggest headaches because the musicians draw from such extensive catalogs while also celebrating artists who inspired them.
He said: "The thing is, I love playing songs by The Doors, Jimi or the Small Faces, and we worked hard to really nail them as a good tribute to the bands concerned. And yeah, we have two albums of original songs, and songs of our own. How many albums have Aerosmith made? I'm on my thirtieth. Setlists are always the hardest part of any show."
Perry revealed Henriksen oversees the process of putting each night's performance together.
He said: "Tommy really helps. He writes a list, sends it around, and we all make suggestions."
Hollywood Comeback Grows
Depp has also been steadily rebuilding his Hollywood career following years of legal battles that sidelined him from major studio productions.
The actor returned to directing with Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness and has resumed acting in high-profile projects, signaling a gradual comeback after largely working in European productions.
While he has kept a relatively low public profile, industry insiders believe studios are becoming increasingly willing to work with him again as audience interest remains strong.
Depp's renewed focus on filmmaking and music has helped re-establish his presence in the entertainment industry after several turbulent years.