Elizabeth Smart Says There's 'Still Reason to Have Hope' Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Will Be Found Alive

Speaking about the ongoing case, Smart urged people to avoid jumping to conclusions while investigators continue their work.

"I would remind people that we don't know all the details," she told E! News. "There is still reason to have hope that she is alive."

Smart pointed out that Nancy's remains have never been recovered, adding: "We shouldn't give up until we find her."

She also said she hopes law enforcement knows more than has been publicly disclosed and is continuing to make progress behind the scenes.