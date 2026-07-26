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Elizabeth Smart Says There's 'Still Reason to Have Hope' Savannah Guthrie's Missing Mother Will Be Found Alive

split image of Elizabeth Smart and Nancy Guthrie
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Elizabeth Smart urged the public not to give up hope that Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, could still be found alive.

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July 26 2026, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

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Elizabeth Smart is encouraging the public not to lose hope as the search for Savannah Guthrie's missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, stretches past the five-month mark, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The child safety advocate, who survived her own high-profile kidnapping as a teenager, said the lack of definitive answers means there is still reason to believe Nancy could be found alive.

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Elizabeth Smart Calls for Hope

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image of The kidnapping survivor said there is 'still reason to have hope.'
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The kidnapping survivor said there is 'still reason to have hope.'

Speaking about the ongoing case, Smart urged people to avoid jumping to conclusions while investigators continue their work.

"I would remind people that we don't know all the details," she told E! News. "There is still reason to have hope that she is alive."

Smart pointed out that Nancy's remains have never been recovered, adding: "We shouldn't give up until we find her."

She also said she hopes law enforcement knows more than has been publicly disclosed and is continuing to make progress behind the scenes.

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Search for Nancy Guthrie Continues

image of Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home on January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her home on January 31.

Nancy, 84, disappeared from her home in Arizona's Catalina Foothills on the night of January 31.

Family members became concerned after she failed to attend church the following morning and reported her missing.

Authorities have said they believe Nancy was abducted.

As part of the investigation, the FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked individual appearing to tamper with a security camera outside her home in the early morning hours around the time she vanished.

The case has remained active as federal, state, and local investigators continue searching for answers.

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Ransom Notes Dismissed by Investigators

image of The case resurfaced after the 'Crime Junkie' podcast revealed portions of alleged ransom notes.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The case resurfaced after the 'Crime Junkie' podcast revealed portions of alleged ransom notes.

Interest in the investigation intensified after excerpts from two alleged ransom notes were discussed during a July episode of the 'Crime Junkie' podcast.

The first message was addressed directly to Savannah rather than the entire Guthrie family and began with the chilling words: "Hello Savannah. We have your mother, Nancy."

The letter claimed Nancy was "safe but scared" and demanded millions of dollars in Bitcoin in exchange for her release, warning she would be held for no more than seven days.

A second communication later surfaced claiming Nancy had died shortly after being abducted, further fueling speculation about her fate.

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Elizabeth Smart Urges Compassion for the Guthrie Family

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image of Elizabeth Smart urged people to have compassion for the Guthrie family.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Elizabeth Smart urged people to have compassion for the Guthrie family.

Drawing from her own experience as an abduction survivor, Smart also asked the public to keep Savannah and her family in their thoughts as they continue waiting for answers.

"We should have all the compassion and grace for the entire Guthrie family," she said.

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