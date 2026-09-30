Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama Whines Men Would Turn Childbirth Into an 'Olympic Sport' and Hand Out Trophies for Skipping Epidurals If They Could Get Pregnant

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama snarked men would give each other 'trophies' for handling the pain of childbirth.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 30 2026, Updated 5:37 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Michelle Obama shared her opinions on how men would struggle to handle the physical demands women endure during pregnancy and childbirth, snarking that if the tables were turned, they'd turn labor into the "birth Olympics" to celebrate and "honor their pain," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The former first lady, 62, got onto the topic with her IMO podcast guest, actress Sharon Stone, on Wednesday, September 30.

Article continues below advertisement

'You Could Get An Abortion From a Vending Machine'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Sharon Stone complained about the imbalance between studies on men's and women's health.

Stone, 68, complained that she didn't get much information growing up about the female body.

"No one told me, like, this is how you have your period. This is what a tampon... look, they didn't test tampons on human blood until 2026," the Basic Instinct star griped as Obama agreed, "Wasn't that crazy?"

Stone raged over what she sees as a glaring imbalance between men's and women's healthcare, blasting the history of medical research involving women and restrictions on reproductive care as "arcane b-------."

"If men could be pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine," the Oscar nominee joked as Obama burst out into laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama Joked About How Men Would Handle Childbirth

Photo of Michelle Obama
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Michelle Obama snarked that men would 'honor their pain' if they had to give birth.

Obama then went on to tease about how men would presumably handle pregnancies and childbirth.

"If there would be the birth Olympics, you know, men would film themselves going into labor and honoring their pain and, you know, it would be, there would be trophies given. You know, well done, dude. Bob, you really, you did that without an epidural," the she quipped.

Stone added to the pile on, "Paternity leave would be when you got the bonus," to which Obama exclaimed about the notion, "There you go! Right? You win, win."

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama's Brother Weighs in

Photo of Michelle Obama, Craig Robinson, Sharon Stone
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Craig Robinson desperately tried to change the subject between Michelle Obama and Sharon Stone.

Robinson appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the discussion, sitting between Stone and his sister during their conversation.

"Hey, what's that over there?" he interrupted, pointing offscreen.

Robinson repeated the question again and turned to Stone to completely change the subject, asking, "Sharon, how did you end up in New York?"

The Casino star noted with a laugh, "Craig's like, I've had it with this conversation, moving on. Moving on.'"

READ MORE ON NEWS
Split image of Joe Scarborough and Eric Schmitt

Joe Scarborough Torches 'Lying' GOP Senator Over Embarrassing Gaffe at Jack Smith Hearing

A photo of Charles Kelley

Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'I Want to Keep Working'

Sharon Stone Shifts to Heavier Topic

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Sharon Stone
Source: Michelle Obama/YouTube

Sharon Stone told a harrowing story about her brother.

Obama chimed in, "This is why we don't get help, you know? They're like, 'Well, I'm bored with this conversation. Let's talk about sports.'"

Robinson fired back, "I didn't switch to sports," but his sibling wasn't having it.

“Not yet, not yet. I was like, we were just getting started, weren't we, Sharon?” Obama added.

Stone let Robinson have it by telling him the conversation he was trying to steer wasn't going to get any easier, announcing, "Well, I went to New York on this other happy subject when my brother went to prison, Craig."

Robinson's face dropped as she went on to tell the harrowing story in great detail about how her older brother, Michael Stone, ended up serving time in Attica for drug trafficking after getting into the cocaine business in the late '70s.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.