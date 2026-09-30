Michelle Obama Whines Men Would Turn Childbirth Into an 'Olympic Sport' and Hand Out Trophies for Skipping Epidurals If They Could Get Pregnant

Stone, 68, complained that she didn't get much information growing up about the female body.

"No one told me, like, this is how you have your period. This is what a tampon... look, they didn't test tampons on human blood until 2026," the Basic Instinct star griped as Obama agreed, "Wasn't that crazy?"

Stone raged over what she sees as a glaring imbalance between men's and women's healthcare, blasting the history of medical research involving women and restrictions on reproductive care as "arcane b-------."

"If men could be pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine," the Oscar nominee joked as Obama burst out into laughter.