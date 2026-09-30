Michelle Obama Whines Men Would Turn Childbirth Into an 'Olympic Sport' and Hand Out Trophies for Skipping Epidurals If They Could Get Pregnant
Sept. 30 2026, Updated 5:37 p.m. ET
Michelle Obama shared her opinions on how men would struggle to handle the physical demands women endure during pregnancy and childbirth, snarking that if the tables were turned, they'd turn labor into the "birth Olympics" to celebrate and "honor their pain," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former first lady, 62, got onto the topic with her IMO podcast guest, actress Sharon Stone, on Wednesday, September 30.
'You Could Get An Abortion From a Vending Machine'
Stone, 68, complained that she didn't get much information growing up about the female body.
"No one told me, like, this is how you have your period. This is what a tampon... look, they didn't test tampons on human blood until 2026," the Basic Instinct star griped as Obama agreed, "Wasn't that crazy?"
Stone raged over what she sees as a glaring imbalance between men's and women's healthcare, blasting the history of medical research involving women and restrictions on reproductive care as "arcane b-------."
"If men could be pregnant, you could get an abortion from a vending machine," the Oscar nominee joked as Obama burst out into laughter.
Michelle Obama Joked About How Men Would Handle Childbirth
Obama then went on to tease about how men would presumably handle pregnancies and childbirth.
"If there would be the birth Olympics, you know, men would film themselves going into labor and honoring their pain and, you know, it would be, there would be trophies given. You know, well done, dude. Bob, you really, you did that without an epidural," the she quipped.
Stone added to the pile on, "Paternity leave would be when you got the bonus," to which Obama exclaimed about the notion, "There you go! Right? You win, win."
Michelle Obama's Brother Weighs in
Robinson appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout the discussion, sitting between Stone and his sister during their conversation.
"Hey, what's that over there?" he interrupted, pointing offscreen.
Robinson repeated the question again and turned to Stone to completely change the subject, asking, "Sharon, how did you end up in New York?"
The Casino star noted with a laugh, "Craig's like, I've had it with this conversation, moving on. Moving on.'"
Sharon Stone Shifts to Heavier Topic
Obama chimed in, "This is why we don't get help, you know? They're like, 'Well, I'm bored with this conversation. Let's talk about sports.'"
Robinson fired back, "I didn't switch to sports," but his sibling wasn't having it.
“Not yet, not yet. I was like, we were just getting started, weren't we, Sharon?” Obama added.
Stone let Robinson have it by telling him the conversation he was trying to steer wasn't going to get any easier, announcing, "Well, I went to New York on this other happy subject when my brother went to prison, Craig."
Robinson's face dropped as she went on to tell the harrowing story in great detail about how her older brother, Michael Stone, ended up serving time in Attica for drug trafficking after getting into the cocaine business in the late '70s.