Joe Scarborough Torches 'Lying' GOP Senator Over Embarrassing Gaffe at Jack Smith Hearing

The date was one day after Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis publicly acknowledged a relationship with prosecutor Nathan Wade, who worked on her separate state case against Trump. Schmitt's implication was that Smith had been in Atlanta coordinating with Willis.

Smith said he had not gone to a Hawks game, but Schmitt pressed anyway, citing text messages from Smith's team and a poster displayed in the hearing room.

"I'll give you a second to process it so you don't, you know, perjure yourself," Schmitt said.

He later added, "I think you've already perjured yourself," while also calling Smith "the villain," and said, "You will go down as a total dirtbag."