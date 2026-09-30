Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'I Want to Keep Working'

Kelley shared on Instagram, "I had a couple of random rib fractures that happened, which sparked my doctor into having me do a couple of different blood tests. One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma."

In a video to fans, he sat alongside his wife, Cassie McConnell, who offered the singer support.

"I'm young. I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years that, you know, life expectancy just far exceeds what it used to be. And, I don't know, I feel really hopeful. I really do," Kelley added with optimism.

According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer that forms in plasma cells. The cells begin to make not typical proteins that can build up and damage organs like the kidneys rather than protect the body from germs.