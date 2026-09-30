Lady A's Charles Kelley Reveals Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis, Says 'I Want to Keep Working'
Sept. 30 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Lady A's Charles Kelley has revealed a blood cancer diagnosis, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The musician shared that doctors discovered his cancer while evaluating his ribs for bone fractures.
Charles Kelley Diagnosed With Rare Blood Cancer
Kelley shared on Instagram, "I had a couple of random rib fractures that happened, which sparked my doctor into having me do a couple of different blood tests. One of the last blood tests we did, they found a blood cancer in there called multiple myeloma."
In a video to fans, he sat alongside his wife, Cassie McConnell, who offered the singer support.
"I'm young. I feel healthy, and the treatments, I will say, have just come so far even in the past five years that, you know, life expectancy just far exceeds what it used to be. And, I don't know, I feel really hopeful. I really do," Kelley added with optimism.
According to the Mayo Clinic, multiple myeloma is a rare blood cancer that forms in plasma cells. The cells begin to make not typical proteins that can build up and damage organs like the kidneys rather than protect the body from germs.
Charles Kelley Reflects on Sobriety
He further shared that a friend of the couple's was "going through this right now," about two months ahead of Kelley in treatment. "It helped me so much watching that," he added.
Kelley expressed the impact of sharing his health scare so publicly, mirroring his previous commitment to share details on his "sobriety journey." According to Kelly, the ability to be open online feels "freeing." He added, "It takes the power away from it a little bit that we wanted to let y'all know what was going on."
"We're going to get through it," he added. "I think, in sobriety, it's all about one day at a time and that we're not in control, so that's the way we're looking at it. I mean, right now, I feel great."
Kelley celebrated four years of sobriety in 2026, beginning his journey in 2022. He noted the decision came after a vacation to Greece with his family, where his wife threatened to leave him if he didn't get his drinking under control.
At the time, the band was forced to postpone their tour while he went to Utah for rehabilitation treatment.
Charles Kelly Doesn't Plan to Stop
As for Lady A, Kelly didn't indicate any plans to slow down professionally, even referencing the band's upcoming Christmas shows.
"This first six months of treatment, I believe, is not going to be too super invasive. I can still work. I think physically I will feel like myself. I'll have tough days, but, you know, I want to keep working," Kelley confirmed.
Lady A Set for Christmas Tour
Lady A has not yet officially announced a new album. However, they released the single I Love The One with Boyz II Men on September 25, 2026.
Kelley's hints indicated the band was likely in the studio, cooking up something fresh for fans.
This winter, the band is expected to set out on their This Winter's Night Tour at select cities across the country, including a live performance at New York City's Beacon Theatre. The tour is eight nights long, with an additional show set for February in Miami.