Joe Scarborough Show Will 'Soon Be Dead': Trump Goes Off on 'Morning Joe' as MS NOW Host Hits Back and Begs Prez 'Don't Watch'
Sept. 28 2026, Published 4:45 p.m. ET
Donald Trump started his work week by letting loose on Joe Scarborough, predicting the longtime MS NOW star's show will "soon be dead," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Monday, September 28, the president took to Truth Social to let out some steam, raging, "Joe Scarborough's show has been cut way back, and will soon be 'dead.'"
Trump Goes Off on 'Morning Joe'
He added, "Too predictable and boring! REALLY BAD RATINGS, just like the rest of MSNOW (MSDNC!)." The post seemed to go live after the show wrapped an interview with Monty Python icon Eric Idle about his new book.
Despite Trump claiming Scarborough's show, Morning Joe, which he co-hosts with Mika Brzezinski, is suffering in the ratings department, the numbers say otherwise.
In the most recent monthly ratings, Morning Joe averaged 733,000 total viewers in August, a 27 percent increase year-over-year. The news program is also the highest-rated morning show in the all-important Washington, D.C., market.
Following Trump's post, Scarborough was quick to respond on-air, quipping, "I didn't think this was boring!" while holding up Idle’s book.
Joe Scarborough and Co-Host Defend Show
He added, "Number one cable show in the morning in Washington, D.C., Mr. President," referring to Trump's dig about the program's ratings.
Brzezinski then joined in and noted, "But you don’t have to; you could go to the 'curvy couch,'" calling out Fox & Friends over at network rival Fox News. Trump has made several appearances on the Fox show.
Scarborough continued, "I asked you not to watch. I specifically said, 'Please, Mr. President, don't watch our show.' It's not good for you. It's not good for America. Just watch channels where they say s--- that you like. You don't like Eric Idle? I love Eric Idle!
"Eric Idle is very happy with himself, so maybe [Trump] looks at that and he's concerned about it."
Critics Slam Trump: 'Obsessed With TV Ratings'
The 63-year-old then joked, "Can I ask, is he talking about, like, the show coming to an end? Does that mean I get to sleep in? That would be awesome to get a little sleep."
Critics on social media doubled down on the criticism of Trump, as one person said, "Speaking of ratings, has anyone told Trump yet that he sucks bigly, according to 70 percent of Americans?" The 80-year-old's approval rating has continued to crater for the last few months.
Another noted, "I miss when Presidents actually worked rather than staying up all night raging at insignificant things," and one asked, "Why has no other president been this obsessed with TV ratings?"
"Donald Trump sure has a lot of free time to watch TV shows that he claims nobody else watches," a commentator pointed out.
Trump Attacks Bill Maher
During his rant, the controversial politician also slammed Bill Maher, claiming the political commentator's show, Real Time with Bill Maher, is also having a tough time with ratings.
"Bill Maher's ratings are so low that it is hard to believe his show can continue," Trump said in a separate post. "In many ways it's SAD because, in actuality, I like him. Republicans should stop using him as a sounding board, however. It makes them look sooo weak and foolish!"
While Maher has called out the far-left, he has also been openly critical of Trump and his decisions, recently coming down on the president's immigration crackdown.