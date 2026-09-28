Joe Scarborough Show Will 'Soon Be Dead': Trump Goes Off on 'Morning Joe' as MS NOW Host Hits Back and Begs Prez 'Don't Watch'

He added, "Too predictable and boring! REALLY BAD RATINGS, just like the rest of MSNOW (MSDNC!)." The post seemed to go live after the show wrapped an interview with Monty Python icon Eric Idle about his new book.

Despite Trump claiming Scarborough's show, Morning Joe, which he co-hosts with Mika Brzezinski, is suffering in the ratings department, the numbers say otherwise.

In the most recent monthly ratings, Morning Joe averaged 733,000 total viewers in August, a 27 percent increase year-over-year. The news program is also the highest-rated morning show in the all-important Washington, D.C., market.

Following Trump's post, Scarborough was quick to respond on-air, quipping, "I didn't think this was boring!" while holding up Idle’s book.