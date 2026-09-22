Bill Maher Hints Trump Is 'Messing With' the 'Secret Sauce' That Draws People to the U.S. With Immigration Crackdowns

“We like it that you closed the border," he admitted at the time. "That needed to be done."

"The people who were here, the way you treated — I’m talking about your administration, you were not there yourself — but ICE, all that s---," he argued. "Too rough, too mean, too unnecessary.”

“You’d go a long way toward getting people who have just completely shut the door to you and your administration if you’d just own that," Maher explained. "You guys went too far. You went too far, and you should own it like you did childless cat ladies.”