Bill Maher Hints Trump Is 'Messing With' the 'Secret Sauce' That Draws People to the U.S. With Immigration Crackdowns
Sept. 22 2026, Published 11:52 a.m. ET
Bill Maher shared his unfiltered take on Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration during a recent episode of his Club Random podcast, RadarOnline.com can report.
He made the remarks during his sit-down with psychiatrist and author Dr. Daniel Amen, whose father came to the United States as a Lebanese immigrant.
Bill Maher Criticizes Donald Trump's Immigration Crackdown
“This is what is awesome about America, that we are flirting with ruining. We attract the best, smartest, most ambitious people from everywhere. This is always our secret sauce,” Maher noted. “And you-know-who is messing with this.”
“We did need to close the border,” he added.
Dr. Amen chimed in, “You don’t think he’s messing with it in a reaction to the insanity of open borders?”
Bill Maher Talks Closing U.S. Border
“Totally! Closing the border was something we needed to do, I totally give him credit for that," Maher claimed.
He appeared to hint that the Trump administration may have taken things too far with ICE raids, but closed the topic and chose not to give his full opinion.
This isn't the first time the comedian has spoken his mind about the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration. In June, he also sat down with Vice President J.D. Vance on Real Time with Bill Maher, where he confronted him about the raids.
Bill Maher Says ICE Raids Went 'Too Far'
“We like it that you closed the border," he admitted at the time. "That needed to be done."
"The people who were here, the way you treated — I’m talking about your administration, you were not there yourself — but ICE, all that s---," he argued. "Too rough, too mean, too unnecessary.”
“You’d go a long way toward getting people who have just completely shut the door to you and your administration if you’d just own that," Maher explained. "You guys went too far. You went too far, and you should own it like you did childless cat ladies.”
J.D. Vance Fires Back at Bill Maher
Vance was quick to fire back, saying, "Here is the basic problem with that, Bill, is you cannot do any deportations without law enforcement. And you can’t do a law enforcement operation like that without having some situations that don’t look good when they’re recorded like that."
He went on, "If you take a guy that’s committed murder, and you go and arrest that guy, sometimes that person is going to resist arrest. Sometimes, if you take a video of it and it’s out of context and you don’t appreciate why that person is being arrested in the first place, it looks pretty icky if you take that out-of-context video clip."