Jack Smith Claims His Team Had 'Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' Donald Trump Committed 'Serious Crimes' at Senate Panel
Sept. 29 2026, Updated 6:46 p.m. ET
Former Special Counsel Jack Smith declared there had been "proof" President Donald Trump had committed "serious crimes" against the United States, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Tuesday, September 29, Smith testified in front of a Senate panel on his role in investigations into the POTUS, 80, including efforts to overturn the 2020 election and alleged mishandling of classified documents.
'I Stand by My Decision'
"I stand by my decisions as special counsel, including my decision to bring charges against President Trump," he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "I made those decisions without regard to President Trump’s political association, activities, beliefs, or candidacy in the 2024 presidential election."
"Our investigation developed proof beyond a reasonable doubt that President Trump engaged in serious crimes against our nation," Smith continued. "If asked whether to prosecute a former president today based on the same facts, I would do so regardless of whether that president was a Republican or a Democrat."
Jack Smith Claims Trump Charges Were Based on 'Evidence'
Smith claimed that any decision to charge Trump was the "result of evidence," pointing to two grand juries that reached the same conclusion.
"Rather than accept his defeat in the 2020 presidential election, President Trump engaged in a criminal scheme to overturn the results and prevent the lawful transfer of power," he said. "After leaving office in January of 2021, President Trump illegally kept classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago social club and repeatedly tried to obstruct justice to conceal his continued retention of those documents."
Jack Smith Grilled on Atlanta Basketball Game
That same day, GOP Senator Eric Schmitt tried to draw a connection between Smith and Fulton County, Georgia, D.A. Fani Willis, who pursued charges against the president in 2023.
When asked if he went to an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks on February 3rd, 2024, in Georgia, Smith replied that he had not.
"Let me just give you a little context," Schmitt pushed. "The day before Fani Willis came clean with her affair with the prosecutor – you know, the Atlanta prosecutor that was also trying to get Trump – the next day, were you in Atlanta?"
"I do not believe so," Smith said
Jack Smith Accused of Perjury
Schmitt then claimed to have text messages from Smith's team proving he was at a Warriors-Hawks game that day.
Smith appeared confused by the allegation.
"I’ll give you a second to process it so you don’t, you know, perjure yourself," Schmitt replied. "I think you’ve already perjured yourself."
"You may think you’re a hero in this story. But let me tell you something: You’re the villain," the senator continued. "You’ve done so much damage as a former prosecutor ... You will go down as a total dirtbag."
Smith clarified that he did attend a basketball game around that time. However, it was a college match between the University of Maryland and the University of Iowa, and it was in Maryland, not Georgia.
After reviewing copies of the texts, Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar suggested that Schmitt appeared to have confused messages about the University of Iowa Hawkeyes with the Atlanta Hawks.