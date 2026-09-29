Jack Smith Claims His Team Had 'Proof Beyond a Reasonable Doubt' Donald Trump Committed 'Serious Crimes' at Senate Panel

That same day, GOP Senator Eric Schmitt tried to draw a connection between Smith and Fulton County, Georgia, D.A. Fani Willis, who pursued charges against the president in 2023.

When asked if he went to an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks on February 3rd, 2024, in Georgia, Smith replied that he had not.

"Let me just give you a little context," Schmitt pushed. "The day before Fani Willis came clean with her affair with the prosecutor – you know, the Atlanta prosecutor that was also trying to get Trump – the next day, were you in Atlanta?"

"I do not believe so," Smith said