EXCLUSIVE: Bombshell DOJ Records Claim Jack Smith Team Bypassed Internal Safeguards in Trump Probe

According to the DOJ's letter, filter teams were established specifically to prevent prosecutors and FBI investigators from accessing attorney-client privileged or protected materials before an independent review was completed.

The department noted that failing to follow those protocols could jeopardize prosecutions by leading to the suppression of evidence or even the disqualification of prosecutors. The documents detail a troubling sequence of events that unfolded in 2023.

On June 11, 2023, DOJ personnel reportedly discovered that permission settings within the document-review software had been configured in a way that allowed members of Smith's investigative team to access records before the filter team completed its review.