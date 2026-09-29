Trans NYT Exec Threatened to Kill Wife Amid Nasty Divorce and Custody War — Before His In-Laws Shot Him Dead

According to court documents, McKinsey had allegedly threatened to kill his wife, Candice Jang, and her parents before the elderly couple allegedly turned the tables and fatally shot their son-in-law.

"During our marriage, the children and I learned to avoid provoking Jonathan lest he became angry. In my experience, appearing agreeable or happy around him was sometimes a means of avoiding his anger," Jang stated in an August custody filing about herself and their two kids.

Jang and McKinsey tied the knot in 2010, but their marriage reportedly unraveled, with Jang filing for divorce in 2025 after alleging her husband had become abusive toward her and one of their young children.