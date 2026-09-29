Trump Loses Emergency Bid to Block Sanctions in $1.776B IRS 'Settlement' Fight — After Prez Failed to Overcome Collusion Findings

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the dispute began when Trump and his family filed a lawsuit against the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department in January, alleging a former IRS employee illegally accessed and disclosed their tax returns.

They sought damages of "at least $10billion."

But the litigation took a dramatic turn after the plaintiffs voluntarily dismissed the case with prejudice, and 35 former federal judges subsequently challenged an announced agreement between the parties.

According to the appeals court's account, the agreement provided for a whopping $1.776 billion settlement fund from the Treasury to be paid to people who were not parties to the litigation.