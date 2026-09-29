Pete Hegseth Mocked by Critics Over 'Obsession' With Transgender People After Using Offensive Slur in Speech

The former Fox News host and military veteran, now serving as Secretary of Defense, has long opposed transgender inclusion in the military.

Hegseth has also criticized LGBTQ issues dating back to his college years. While serving as publisher of The Princeton Tory at Princeton University, he was associated with content that described the "homosexual lifestyle" as “abnormal and immoral.”

He later said some of the publication’s "phraseology or terms or language" was "maybe too sharp." During the Biden administration, Hegseth criticized policies allowing transgender people to serve in the military.

In 2024, he published The War on Warriors, which criticized what he viewed as the military’s embrace of progressive social policies, including transgender inclusion.

He has portrayed those changes as threats to military readiness and the traditional warrior culture he believes should define the armed forces.