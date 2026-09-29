The View's Sunny Hostin Defends Herself Amid Backlash After Admitting She Was a 'Holdout Juror' in 1991 'Cannibal' Case

He was found not guilty by reason of insanity and committed to a psychiatric facility.

Hostin confessed to being a holdout juror in the trial on The View last week during a discussion about Lindsay Clancy.

Clancy strangled her three children in 2023. She later pleaded not guilty to three counts of first-degree murder, with her team arguing that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings.

A lone juror refused to acquit Clancy earlier this month, resulting in a mistrial.