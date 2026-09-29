EXCLUSIVE: Trump Team Claims $17M Emergency Cash Infusion Was Only Thing Keeping Kennedy Center Afloat — Warns Landmark Could 'Collapse'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
President Trump's team is sounding the alarm over the Kennedy Center's finances, claiming a staggering $17million cash infusion was needed just to keep the iconic Washington, D.C., landmark afloat and pay its bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the explosive claim emerged in a new federal appeals court filing in the ongoing legal battle over efforts to recognize Trump at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
Financial Freefall?
The appellants paint an extraordinary picture of the institution's condition, claiming the Kennedy Center is in a "state of collapse both financially and physically" and warning the building has become dangerously deteriorated and potentially unsafe for employees and visitors.
They also claim the Center has been losing tens of millions of dollars annually for decades and is projected to lose roughly $100million per year going forward. The filing says Trump secured $258million in congressional funding for capital restoration and helped assemble a new group of donors.
But perhaps the most dramatic allegation concerns how close the Center allegedly came to being unable to meet its immediate financial obligations.
'The Stakes Are Existential'
"The stakes are existential," the appellants declared, claiming the Kennedy Center was able to pay its bills this month only after $17million raised by Trump was deposited into its account to keep it operating.
The filing warns those funds are "fast being expended" and claims that without continued support from the Trump administration, the Center's accounts could eventually dry up.
The Trump team goes even further, warning the institution could continue deteriorating into what it describes as an unsafe structure that could eventually "collapse."
Battle Over Trump's Name
The alarming claims come amid a heated court battle over attempts to place Trump's name and legacy on the Kennedy Center.
In December 2025, the Board voted to add Trump's name to the Center, leading to signage identifying it as "The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts." The Center also began using “The Trump Kennedy Center” online and in communications.
Rep. Joyce Beatty challenged the moves, and a district court subsequently ruled that only Congress could modify the Center's name and blocked signage suggesting the institution was named for anyone other than John F. Kennedy without congressional authorization.
Court Fight Continues
The financial stakes are now at the heart of the appeal.
The appellants claim restrictions on recognizing Trump could cause donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and rehabilitation efforts to cease.
They argue the Kennedy Center's financial and structural survival is at risk and are asking the appeals court to reverse the lower court's rulings.