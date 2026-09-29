Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Donald Trump
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Trump Team Claims $17M Emergency Cash Infusion Was Only Thing Keeping Kennedy Center Afloat — Warns Landmark Could 'Collapse'

President Donald Trump,Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

President Trump's team claims a $17million cash infusion was needed to keep the Kennedy Center.

Sept. 29 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

President Trump's team is sounding the alarm over the Kennedy Center's finances, claiming a staggering $17million cash infusion was needed just to keep the iconic Washington, D.C., landmark afloat and pay its bills, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, the explosive claim emerged in a new federal appeals court filing in the ongoing legal battle over efforts to recognize Trump at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

Article continues below advertisement

Financial Freefall?

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
President Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Trump's team claims the Kennedy Center is projected to lose roughly $100million annually.

Article continues below advertisement

The appellants paint an extraordinary picture of the institution's condition, claiming the Kennedy Center is in a "state of collapse both financially and physically" and warning the building has become dangerously deteriorated and potentially unsafe for employees and visitors.

They also claim the Center has been losing tens of millions of dollars annually for decades and is projected to lose roughly $100million per year going forward. The filing says Trump secured $258million in congressional funding for capital restoration and helped assemble a new group of donors.

But perhaps the most dramatic allegation concerns how close the Center allegedly came to being unable to meet its immediate financial obligations.

Article continues below advertisement

'The Stakes Are Existential'

Photo of Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

The filing claims $17million raised by Trump was needed to help the Kennedy Center pay its bills this month.

Article continues below advertisement

"The stakes are existential," the appellants declared, claiming the Kennedy Center was able to pay its bills this month only after $17million raised by Trump was deposited into its account to keep it operating.

The filing warns those funds are "fast being expended" and claims that without continued support from the Trump administration, the Center's accounts could eventually dry up.

The Trump team goes even further, warning the institution could continue deteriorating into what it describes as an unsafe structure that could eventually "collapse."

Article continues below advertisement

Battle Over Trump's Name

President Donald Trump,Kennedy Center
Source: MEGA

The legal battle includes efforts to recognize Trump’s contributions at the Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

The alarming claims come amid a heated court battle over attempts to place Trump's name and legacy on the Kennedy Center.

In December 2025, the Board voted to add Trump's name to the Center, leading to signage identifying it as "The Donald J. Trump and the John F. Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts." The Center also began using “The Trump Kennedy Center” online and in communications.

Rep. Joyce Beatty challenged the moves, and a district court subsequently ruled that only Congress could modify the Center's name and blocked signage suggesting the institution was named for anyone other than John F. Kennedy without congressional authorization.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Pete Hegseth,Jennifer Hegseth

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Hegseth and Family Targeted With Chilling Death Threats — as FBI Says Suspect Posted Photos of Defense Chief's Children

Pete Davidson says fatherhood changed his view of his dad's 9/11 death and deepened his perspective.

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Says Fatherhood Changed His View of Dad's 9/11 Death

Article continues below advertisement

Court Fight Continues

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Rep. Joyce Beatty
Source: MEGA

Rep. Joyce Beatty challenged the Kennedy Center Board's moves involving Trump's name and governance.

The financial stakes are now at the heart of the appeal.

The appellants claim restrictions on recognizing Trump could cause donors to flee, financial contributions to dry up, and rehabilitation efforts to cease.

They argue the Kennedy Center's financial and structural survival is at risk and are asking the appeals court to reverse the lower court's rulings.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.