EXCLUSIVE: Trump Team Claims $17M Emergency Cash Infusion Was Only Thing Keeping Kennedy Center Afloat — Warns Landmark Could 'Collapse'

The appellants paint an extraordinary picture of the institution's condition, claiming the Kennedy Center is in a "state of collapse both financially and physically" and warning the building has become dangerously deteriorated and potentially unsafe for employees and visitors.

They also claim the Center has been losing tens of millions of dollars annually for decades and is projected to lose roughly $100million per year going forward. The filing says Trump secured $258million in congressional funding for capital restoration and helped assemble a new group of donors.

But perhaps the most dramatic allegation concerns how close the Center allegedly came to being unable to meet its immediate financial obligations.