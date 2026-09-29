Death Row Inmate Christa Pike Says 'Biggest Punishment' Was Being Deprived of Human Contact While Locked in Cell 23 Hours a Day

Pike was 18 years old when she and her then-boyfriend, Tadaryl Shipp, lured Slemmer into the woods near the University of Tennessee campus, where she was subjected to a horrific attack that included being beaten in the head with chunks of asphalt.

Two days later, she confessed to the crime after showing off a piece of Slemmer's skull she kept as a souvenir. It was later passed around as evidence at her trial, much to the horror of her victim's bereaved mother, May Martinez.

"I'm very remorseful now; I wasn't in the beginning when I first caught this charge. I didn't care what I had done." Pike told the Times about viciously killing Slemmer

"Over years of sitting in here with deep contemplation and reflection, I know and understand the life that I have taken and how much it matters, how much it means, how many effects she could have had on the world, just like the effects I could have on the world."