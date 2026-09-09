Donald Trump Tears Into Kaitlan Collins as Prez Calls CNN Reporter 'Very Dumb and Unhappy' in Fiery Rant

Collins hosted a special edition of CNN 's The Source titled "Countdown to Election Night," which featured speculation about the upcoming midterm elections in November. The conversation featured a conservative strategist, who opted to speak poorly of Trump.

President Trump 's feud with Kaitlan Collins has ramped up once again, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

While Collins was facilitating the panel, Trump opted to throw low blows her way on Truth Social, calling her "very dumb and unhappy," and claiming she was part of a "fake news" organization.

He claimed the journalist pulled in "really low ratings" for the network, and raged that the panel's "discussions were all FICTION AND LIES."

Trump added, "You would think that CNN, which is suffering terribly in the TV Ratings, would get rid of their 3rd rate 'anchors' and try to bring credibility back to their once-storied network. It is fading FAST! See you all at the Republican National Convention tomorrow night!!! President DJT."