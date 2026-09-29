Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Concerns After Struggling to Keep Eyes Open During 'Historic' Oval Office Announcement

Trump noted that this plant would be the "largest ever in U.S. history."

However, just as Energy Secretary Chris Wright began explaining the administration’s industrialisation plans and its new partnership with Mesabi Metallics, Trump's eyes appeared to close, and his head dropped forward.

Even as Rewant Ruia, the chairman of Mesabi, expressed his excitement about the project, Trump kept his eyes closed and his neck slack. As Ruia spoke, Trump angled his face toward the executive, but his eyelids continued to flutter open and closed.

The commander-in-chief’s speech also, at times, sounded slurred and he viewers also noticed how he kept jumping from one thought to another without any connection.