Hayden Panettiere's Ex-Fiancé Wladimir Klitschko Makes 'Urgent and Essential' Court Appeal to Protect Daughter Kaya's Inheritance After Actress's Death

He began dating Panettiere in 2008 and the pair got engaged in 2013, welcoming Kaya the following year.

They split in 2018, with Klitschko later granted full custody of their daughter.

The filing, first obtained by TMZ, says: "Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s Estate may be lost, damaged or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it."

The filing emphasizes that his intention is solely to protect his daughter's future assets until a permanent administrator can be put in place.