EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Says Fatherhood Changed His View of Dad's 9/11 Death
Sept. 29 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Pete Davidson said fatherhood has given him a new perspective on losing his own dad on 9/11, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At 32, the SNL alum, who welcomed daughter Scottie last December, is nearly the same age as his firefighter father, Scott [Davidson], was when he perished in the terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in 2001.
Pete Honors Late Dad Through Daughter
"Honestly, this year is way harder than it's been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I'm the age that my dad was when he died," said Davidson.
At the time of the tragedy, the future comic was just 7 years old.
"I thought, 'Oh, he was an old guy. He's 33.' But now I'm there and I have a kid and that would be like my kid not having her dad," said Davidson.
The Pickup actor has since split from Scottie's mother, model Elsie Hewitt, but said the two agreed to name their daughter after his late father.
"My dad's name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, 'She looks like a Scottie.' It's nice to keep that name alive," he said.
Scottie Shares Connection With Late Grandfather
Amazingly, baby Scottie already has a connection to her late grandfather – staring at a photo of him, gushes the proud papa.
"When I walk around, Scottie always turns her head and looks at him," Pete revealed. "I don't know what I believe in, but I like to think that his presence is somehow around."
Looking ahead, he's isn't sure how he'll talk to Scottie about the grandfather she'll never meet and how he lost his life.
"Luckily, I have some time," Davidson said.
Pete Plans to Share Dad's Memories
But he does have lots of memories to share when the time comes.
"I have old videos and pictures and stuff and I'm excited to share the classic stories I have of him with her," Pete said.
He's admitted to struggling with his mental health after losing his father and said his own true-life experiences inspired the big-screen drama The King of Staten Island. In it, he plays a mid-20s Staten Island slacker dealing with the loss of his firefighter father.
With this year marking the 25th anniversary of the attacks, Pete said: "This year is extra tough, but also extra beautiful because I get to spend the day with Scottie. It'll be very healing and special."