EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson Says Fatherhood Changed His View of Dad's 9/11 Death

"Honestly, this year is way harder than it's been in a really long time because I have Scottie, and now I'm the age that my dad was when he died," said Davidson.

At the time of the tragedy, the future comic was just 7 years old.

"I thought, 'Oh, he was an old guy. He's 33.' But now I'm there and I have a kid and that would be like my kid not having her dad," said Davidson.

The Pickup actor has since split from Scottie's mother, model Elsie Hewitt, but said the two agreed to name their daughter after his late father.

"My dad's name was Scott, but his nickname was Scotty. When she arrived, we both looked at her and were like, 'She looks like a Scottie.' It's nice to keep that name alive," he said.