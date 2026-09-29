Nancy Guthrie Search Takes Fresh Twist After Cops Reveal New Ransom Note Has Emerged

One of the previous ransom notes was determined to potentially be authentic because it contained specific details about Nancy’s home — a broken floodlight in the backyard and a white smartwatch found on her bedroom floor.

The other note did not contain specific details but was written in a similar tone to the first, suggesting it may have been penned by the same person.

Savannah is still holding out hope that her mother will return home

The Today co-host released a video on Instagram to mark six months since Nancy's abduction, saying her family will "never give up" searching for her.

She said: "We will never stop looking for her.

"We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."