Nancy Guthrie Search Takes Fresh Twist After Cops Reveal New Ransom Note Has Emerged
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:37 a.m. ET
Cops investigating Nancy Guthrie's disappearance claim a new ransom note has emerged, eight months after the grandmother went missing.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pima County Sheriff's Department released a statement on Monday confirming the fresh development in the case.
Cops Analyzing 'Credibility' of Note
The statement read: "The PCSD/FBI Guthrie Task Force was recently made aware of a new possible ransom note related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation.
"Investigators are also aware of social media comments regarding the note and are looking further into the information to determine its credibility."
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has been investigating the abduction with the help of the FBI.
'There Is Some Skepticism' Around The Note
Police did not say what the contents of the ransom note are, and the statement does not confirm whether it is legitimate.
A spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department told 13 News that "there is some skepticism" regarding the validity of the note.
The two chilling ransom notes previously sent to the Guthrie family were released in full by police in July.
One demanded a $4million ransom and a second claimed the 84-year-old had died before offering an apology.
Nancy, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, was forcibly abducted from her Tucson-area home on February 1.
'We Will Never Stop Looking For Her'
One of the previous ransom notes was determined to potentially be authentic because it contained specific details about Nancy’s home — a broken floodlight in the backyard and a white smartwatch found on her bedroom floor.
The other note did not contain specific details but was written in a similar tone to the first, suggesting it may have been penned by the same person.
Savannah is still holding out hope that her mother will return home
The Today co-host released a video on Instagram to mark six months since Nancy's abduction, saying her family will "never give up" searching for her.
She said: "We will never stop looking for her.
"We will always ache for her and feel that hole in our hearts."
The 54-year-old also appeared to speak to the alleged captors directly as she implored them to share any clue that they could to help her find her missing mother.
"I know you have tried to do things the right way," she said. "I'm asking you, begging you, to do the right thing now. Make the right choice. Help us find her. Tell us where to look for her."
Savannah noted: "I truly believe it is never too late to do the right thing. Help us bring this situation to an end. For all of us, no matter where we've been and what we've done, I believe there is always a way home. Please make the right choice."