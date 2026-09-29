EXCLUSIVE: Hayden Panettiere Death Probe Deepens After Bar Brawl

Panettiere, described by cops as severely intoxicated, was released without charges, while Zach was busted for disorderly conduct and later sprung on a $257.50 recognizance bond.

The barroom bust comes as the investigation into the 36-year-old Heroes beauty's death takes a stunning turn: Multiple law enforcement sources say Panettiere swallowed what she believed was an oxycodone pill the morning she died – but investigators suspect the black-market tablet was secretly laced with fentanyl.

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and local investigators are now hunting the source of the suspected fatal pill and focusing on a longtime Los Angeles–area dealer who allegedly supplied Panettiere with black-market prescription drugs.

Hickerson, who was inside the Greenville apartment when Panettiere died, has been questioned by federal investigators as part of the widening probe.