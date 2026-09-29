EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore 'Family Drama Erupts Over Granddaughter Visits'

While Thomas, 40, filed documents accusing Rumer of blocking access to his daughter, Judge Amanda S. Park issued a new custody schedule ordering that his visits "shall no longer be monitored" starting Nov. 6.

The ruling comes just months after the protective 63-year-old Indecent Proposal star filed a scorching five-page declaration bashing Thomas as a manipulative, money-sucking slacker who has shown "no consideration" for Rumer and little Louetta.

"He always puts himself and his needs first," she wrote in the damning declaration. "He has refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta. As far as I know, he has not held a job since I have known him."

The baby battle erupted in June when Thomas accused Rumer of bolting with Louetta from California to Sun Valley, Idaho, then to Nashville, Tenn., without telling him.

He also claimed she exposed the toddler to "adult sexual humor" by putting the then-2-year-old in a toilet paper commercial.