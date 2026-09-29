EXCLUSIVE: Demi Moore 'Family Drama Erupts Over Granddaughter Visits'
Sept. 29 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Demi Moore suffered an emotional body blow recently after a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge issued an order allowing her daughter's estranged baby daddy to begin having unsupervised visits with the G.I. Jane star's 3-year-old granddaughter, Louetta, in November, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Court docs show Rumer Willis, 38, the daughter of dementia-suffering action hero Bruce Willis and the Ghost beauty, filed an emergency petition seeking to block Derek Richard Thomas from beginning unsupervised and overnight visits, claiming he has a "lack of judgment that endangers" the toddler.
Judge Grants Thomas Unmonitored Visits
While Thomas, 40, filed documents accusing Rumer of blocking access to his daughter, Judge Amanda S. Park issued a new custody schedule ordering that his visits "shall no longer be monitored" starting Nov. 6.
The ruling comes just months after the protective 63-year-old Indecent Proposal star filed a scorching five-page declaration bashing Thomas as a manipulative, money-sucking slacker who has shown "no consideration" for Rumer and little Louetta.
"He always puts himself and his needs first," she wrote in the damning declaration. "He has refused to make any effort and has shown no desire to seek out means to support Louetta. As far as I know, he has not held a job since I have known him."
The baby battle erupted in June when Thomas accused Rumer of bolting with Louetta from California to Sun Valley, Idaho, then to Nashville, Tenn., without telling him.
He also claimed she exposed the toddler to "adult sexual humor" by putting the then-2-year-old in a toilet paper commercial.
Rumer Raised Safety Concerns
Rumer scored a partial victory in June when a judge blocked Thomas' request for overnight custody and granted only supervised visits.
In August, she filed docs seeking to suspend Thomas' visits pending a mental health evaluation after he allegedly forced Louetta to walk two and a half miles and sprint across a five-lane, 55 mph highway in "extreme heat."
"I do not believe it is presently safe or in our 3-year-old child's best interest for visitation," she said.
Thomas Denies Putting Daughter in Danger
Thomas vehemently denied the allegations and maintains Rumer is preventing him from maintaining a relationship with Louetta, "with whom I have had a very close and loving relationship."
"At no time," he stated, "have I ever placed our daughter in danger of any kind whatsoever, and I am now and always have been fully capable of providing Louetta with the care she requires and deserves."