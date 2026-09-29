EXCLUSIVE: Billy Joel Reveals Shocking Details of His Brain Surgery

The keyboard king said he initially resisted the dangerous surgery when he was briefed by doctors on the details of the delicate procedure.

"I said, 'Well, what does that entail?' [They said,] 'Well, we drill a hole through your skull, and we stick a shunt inside your brain.' I said, 'Nah, I think I'll pass on that.' I didn't want to do that."

The Grammy winner said he relented after educating himself on the harrowing implications if he passed on the procedure.

"You know, I don't want to lose my marbles. It's hard to tell what's age and what's a condition, so I agreed to do the shunt, and I had surgery, and they implanted a shunt in my brain, and it actually improved things."