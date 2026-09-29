EXCLUSIVE: Dylan Sprouse Compares Disney Child Stardom to Hard Labor

Dylan and his twin brother, Cole [Sprouse], starred in the Disney Channel hit from 2005 to 2008, playing Zack and Cody Martin, twin brothers living inside the fictional Tipton Hotel. They then appeared in the series' spinoff, The Suite Life on Deck, set on a boat, from 2008 to 2011.

Dylan is quick to acknowledge that acting isn't in any way comparable to some of the dangerous jobs children have had in the past.

Still, he argued the reality is that child actors are working the same hours as adults with a full-time job do.

"I've described this to people a lot before, when you're working on television, it's a day job," he explained. "You go in, you clock in, you clock out, you have a cubicle, you work, obviously, you're on a stage, and it's different, but it's the same hours. You work it like that."