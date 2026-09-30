'Shame on You': 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Faces Calls to Be Fired For Her 'Disgusting' Remarks About Alleged 'Cornell 7' Sexual Assault Case
Sept. 30 2026, Published 1:10 p.m. ET
Sunny Hostin's take on the Cornell University students accused of sexual assault has earned her backlash online, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The View co-host took a moment to review the six-page statement submitted by accuser Jane Doe to the university; however, rather than read out the entire statement on air, she claimed New York state law prevented prosecutors from moving forward with the case due to voluntary alcohol and drug consumption.
Sunny Hostin's Sympathy Ripped to Shreds
In addition to her interpretation of the law, Hostin expressed concern about reporting surrounding the sexual assault case. She expressed sympathy for the men's reputations, since they have not been convicted of crimes.
Hostin's take was called out by viewers, who raged, "Shame on you!"
One person said, "Sunny, they r-ped that woman. I don't care about their reputations or accomplishments. Not even a little bit. The trauma that victim will experience will stay with her for life. Rape destroys the soul."
She was branded a "f--king loser," demanding she show more "empathy for a victim."
Another added, "You are a disgusting disgrace! No one in their right mind should listen to a word that you say. Not only are you wrong on a daily basis; now you're defending a group of college boys who r-ped a drunk girl..."
Critics Demand Job Terminations
Hostin's comments led to calls for cleaning house at the talk show. "What is going on with Sunny Hostin lately? It’s time for a new lineup at The View!" demanded one user.
Critics even insisted the issue was larger than just Hostin. A commentator on X said, "Wow, all of these women need some serious help. Why are they on TV talking to the world? They all need to be fired now!"
"Sunny is done. She needs to be fired immediately," another suggested.
Adding another perspective, someone said, "I understand what the statement said, but we gotta stop acting like police officers don't twist words and keep asking people the same questions until they get the answers they want or what benefits the people whose side they're on."
DA Claims He Never Saw the Accuser's Statement
The statement from the victim has become integral to the case, but the district attorney claimed he never received it from campus police. In the statement, the accuser said she was "completely and totally incapacitated."
The woman also claimed she "can say with 100 percent confidence" she was sexually assaulted.
Tompkins County DA Matthew Van Houten faced fast scrutiny after Doe filed a civil lawsuit against seven Chi Phi fraternity members at Cornell University. The public, especially students of the school, questioned Houten's choice not to prosecute the men at the time.
The DA told CBS News, "If she had said those words, we certainly would want to have explored that more. Like I said, that wasn't provided to me."
Houten previously claimed the case lacked evidence to press charges against the men at the time. However, the DA himself reportedly never asked to speak with Doe further.
Following public scrutiny, he assured the public he is now planning to present evidence to a grand jury to seek an indictment.
Cornell Responds to Criticism of Their Reaction
Doe claimed she was assaulted for several hours at the fraternity house after accepting an invite by a member.
While she reportedly intended to engage sexually with one member, photos later revealed he secretly messaged his fraternity, advertising "free p--y." The woman claimed she was pressured and coerced into taking drugs, which left her incapacitated. She claimed she made attempts to shut down advances from several men through the night.
Prosecutors chose not to move forward in the court system. Cornell University went through an internal investigation process that involved testimonies and a review by a board. They delivered sanctions according to university policy.
Early reports claimed the men's sole punishment took the form of essay writing. Cornell denied the claim, insisting other actions such as suspension and expulsion were on the table.