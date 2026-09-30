'Shame on You': 'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Faces Calls to Be Fired For Her 'Disgusting' Remarks About Alleged 'Cornell 7' Sexual Assault Case

In addition to her interpretation of the law, Hostin expressed concern about reporting surrounding the sexual assault case. She expressed sympathy for the men's reputations, since they have not been convicted of crimes.

Hostin's take was called out by viewers, who raged, "Shame on you!"

One person said, "Sunny, they r-ped that woman. I don't care about their reputations or accomplishments. Not even a little bit. The trauma that victim will experience will stay with her for life. Rape destroys the soul."

She was branded a "f--king loser," demanding she show more "empathy for a victim."

Another added, "You are a disgusting disgrace! No one in their right mind should listen to a word that you say. Not only are you wrong on a daily basis; now you're defending a group of college boys who r-ped a drunk girl..."